Natural-Looking Lip Liners to Instantly Enhance Your Pout

Lip liner has come a very, very long way since the early to mid-’90s when dark brown shades accentuated with barely-there clear glosses were the look. Nowadays, lip liners come in all shapes, sizes, and shades (not to mentioned textures and finishes) to help you fake a fuller pout and keep your lipstick from bleeding or transferring (while also helping it stay on longer, to boot). In fact, lip liner is just as popular now as it was back in the day, only now we use the pout-enhancing product to contour, define, and pronounce our natural shape as opposed to creating a solid line that resembled a traced outline that was never intended to be filled in.

Lip liners offer a wide array of different ways to use them—you can use them alone applied all over the lip for a matte and long-lasting finish or to define a matching lipstick or lipgloss applied over top and in the center of the mouth of a similar hue for extra definition. Whether you opt for a blushy-mauve to define the natural outline of your lips or a bold color to give your berry red color a little extra sharpness, we’ve rounded up a few lip liners that will instantly amplify your lip look.

1. Milani Color Statement Lipliner

This creamy, semi-matte formula glides over the mouth and lips seamlessly, allowing you to build up color and coverage with flaking or pilling up on dry spots. The super-pigmented liner comes in a wide range of flattering hues, including rosy-pinks and vibrant reds.

2. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Liner

Available in ten unique and universally-flattering shades, this long-wearing lip liner helps define your pout and prevent your lipstick and lip gloss from feathering out of bounds. This formula is also vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

3. Rimmel Exaggerate Lip Liner

This convenient lip liner gives you the perfect, seamless definition and glides on evenly and smoothly for a customizable look. The twist-up design doesn’t require an additional sharpener, making it perfect to keep in your handbag for touch-ups.