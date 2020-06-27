Lip Products That Are *Almost* as Good as Injections, According to The Pros

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, a solid commitment to a thorough skincare routine is essential when it comes to the pursuit preventing premature aging and keeping your skin looking as flawless as possible, it probably should go without saying that there is (tragically) no single topical skincare product that works just like injectables including, neurotoxins like Botox, dermal fillers, and of course lip injections (i.e. Juvederm and Restylane).

However, with that being said, there are some non-invasive and at-home products and treatments you can do to feign fuller lips and/or prolong the life of your injections to save you money. “There is no substitute to filler for actually adding volume to lips but products that address dryness can also give a well hydrated and plumper appearance to the lips,” says Dr. M. Dean Vistnes, Co-Founder and Medical Director of SkinSpirit, a comprehensive aesthetic establishment with clinics in California (their brand new location in Long Beach, CA is now open and accepting new patients), Washington, and Texas.

Regardless of whether you decide to go ahead and have lip fillers done or prefer to plump your pout sans the needles, if you’re going to make the commitment to spending several minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product and/or treatments), being aware of the best active ingredients and formula that will give you the most bang for your buck is key. “When it comes to lips there are two areas to consider – the lips themselves and the skin around the lips,” says Dr. Vistnes. The actual lips need ample hydration—especially after you get lip injections—while the skin around the lips needs anti-aging treatments to combat fine lines.

“I’m a big fan of I am a fan of the SkinMedia HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System. It contains HA5 [a proprietary mix of five different forms of skin-plumping Hyaluronic Acid] which is clinically shown to plump, smooth, and hydrate the lips,” says Shawna Jones, PA-C, Aesthetic Practitioner for SkinSpirit in Newport Beach, CA (a.k.a. The Wrinkle Warrior and the absolute queen of lip enhancing). Known for her mastery of natural-looking pouts, Jones (half-artist, half-scientist, and full on-perfectionist) also emphasizes that like with so many things in life, oftentimes, the second or third time’s the charm.

“I always tell clients that it may take 2-3 sittings to achieve the results they would like with lip filler. I then recommend touching up or “topping off“ prior to the filler wearing completely off. It is especially important to keep lips hydrated after filler,” she says. In other words, whether you’re looking to mimic the effect of injections with topical products or are ready to take the plunge at the local spa or derm’s office, patience is key to getting the results you’re after. You can check out her blog for more tips and tricks for luscious lips here. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few pre-approved lip products to help soften fine lines, boost volumes, and keep your pout soft to the touch—with or without injectable enhancements.

This lip-enhancing duo is infused with a high concentration of plumping and moisture-locking Hyaluronic Acid to help soften the look of fine lines around the mouth and boost volume for plumper looking pout.

Most of us know just how essential SPF is to preventing the signs of premature aging, but oftentimes the mouth gets neglected when it comes to our sun protection routine. This glossy lip shine is infused with SPF 35 to help defend the lips against sun damage, while also adding a sheer hint of color.

Antioxidants are paramount to the pursuit of youthful, healthy-looking skin. The lip serum is chock full of anti-aging and hydrating ingredients, including vitamin E and silymarin to help protect your pout from free radical damage while retaining and locking in moisture for all-day suppleness.

When your lips and dry, tight, and chapped, they tend to look less voluminous. This rich, emollient balm instantly gives the lips a plumper appearance, while delivering a double dose of hydration.

This concentrated, anti-aging plumping serum contains a proprietary blend of hyaluronic acid molecules that are small enough to penetrate the skin, and therefore give offer more pronounced benefits that are more on par with the result attained from cosmetic fillers compared to other HA products.

