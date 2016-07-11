The 13 Best Lip Glosses That Look Nothing Like Their ’90s Counterparts

Chokers are a thing again; iridescent makeup looks mostly chic; and jelly sandals no longer look like a ridiculous attempt at a double-decade regression. Yep, everything old is new again, which is especially true in the beauty world. And lip glosses—you know, those tacky, sweet-smelling hair-ruiners of the ’90s—are back with a modern twist. And by modern, we mean they won’t make your accent braid stick to your lips should the wind pick up. They finally figured out how much we hate that.

Even better: The newer iterations—and no, we’re not talking about ones that come with a $10,000 price tag on eBay, cough, Kylie, cough— have hydrating ingredients to keep your lips moisturized and slick, not sticky. Ahead, the best lip glosses that’ll update your look—not set it back 20 years.