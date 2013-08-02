The Best Kind of Transformers: Lip Glosses That Turn to Stains

We’re usually not a big fan of stains. Really, who is? And after accidentally staining the coffee table with nail polish remover when we were twelve (the memory lives on, vivid as ever), we consider ourselves especially averse to the concept.

However, like with everything, there are exceptions. Notably, lip glosses that transform into lip stains, leaving lasting impressions that don’t bring shame upon our family name (see: coffee table incident). Lip gloss has always been a staple for us, but the stain hybrids give them new life. It’s a long, well-lived life, too—these babies tend to last, another plus when we don’t want to be reapplying lip gloss all day. There’s only so much gloss application we can take in one day.

So if you’re ready to take a swing at it, we’ve rounded up some A+ options. YSL’s Rouge Pur Glossy Stain is a longtime favorite, but we’re also loving Maybelline’s 10Hr Stain Gloss. See the rest of our picks above!

