Non-Sticky Lip Glosses For a Plumped-Up Pout

Lip glosses have the unrivaled power to instantly enhance your lips, giving them a subtle shine and plumped-up effect. Unfortunately, many formulas are ridiculously sticky, making them kind of unbearable to wear—especially when it’s windy or you’re in the car. When looking for the best lip glosses to invest in, there are few factors you’ll want to look out for. First of all, you’ll want to consider the stick factor. You do want it to be tacky enough to stay put and resist transferring everywhere, but not too sticky that you can’t wait to wipe it off. Next up, you’ll want to consider the level of shine you’re personally after, as well as if you prefer a crystal clear look or a pigmented formula that delivers both color and shine.

Finally, you’ll want to find one that has decent staying power. While glosses are more prone to fading than lipsticks and matte liquid lipsticks, there are plenty of products that will stay on for several hours without requiring touchups. Regardless of whether you’re seeking a high-shine formula or a more subdued effect, we’ve rounded up some of the best lip glosses on the market.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss

This creamy, pigmented formula adds a sheer wash of buildable, color to your pout, with sheer to medium coverage. This buttery consistency leaves your lips feeling soft and smooth rather than sticky and slimy. This high-performance gloss is available in a vast array of shades, from subtle nudes to bold reds (there’s even a super fun dark blue hue!).

2. Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss

This hydrating, tinted lip gloss gives your lips high shine and a plumped effect without the tingle or burning sensation. This formula is also infused with smoothing and moisturizing ingredients to soften your lips, including agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butter.

3. Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Gloss

The ultimate lip plumping product, Buxom’s cult-favorite lip gloss instantly pumps up the volume of your lips while adding a lustrous sheen. It’s also infused with anti-aging and hydrating ingredients, including peptides, vitamin A, and vitamin E. You can wear this gloss by itself or layered over your favorite lipstick for a boost of color.