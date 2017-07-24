The 10 Best Lip Glosses to Try Immediately

Even though my pre-teen self refused to step foot in public without wearing at least eight coats of Lip Smackers, the wiser, older me has grown into more of a matte lipstick fiend. I mean, not to be dramatic, but the thought of having a sticky, thick layer of gloss sit on my skin all day unnerves me to no end—a smooth, dry finish is about 100 times more appealing. But considering every beauty brand has a new lip gloss on the market right now (lookin’ at you, Glossier), I decided to throw it back to my middle school days and give the ‘90s-makeup staple another go. Spoiler alert: I’m low-key hooked and may or may not be wearing a shiny-AF gloss as I type this.

I don’t know if it’s the nostalgic aspect, or maybe the fact that my lips look hella hydrated and pretty, but I tested 10 lip glosses and liked them so much that I’m taking a break from my mattes until further notice (sorry, we can still be friends). And I’m not talking about the outdated formulas that give gloss such a bad rap, because with new, tinted lip oils from Clarins and sheer, buildable pigments from Huda Beauty, these lip glosses are anything but old-fashioned. Shop the absolute 10 best lip glosses, below, and get ready for an easy, fresh look to wear all summer long.