The 10 Best Lip Glosses to Try Immediately

Even though my pre-teen self refused to step foot in public without wearing at least eight coats of Lip Smackers, the wiser, older me has grown into more of a matte lipstick fiend. I mean, not to be dramatic, but the thought of having a sticky, thick layer of gloss sit on my skin all day unnerves me to no end—a smooth, dry finish is about 100 times more appealing. But considering every beauty brand has a new lip gloss on the market right now (lookin’ at you, Glossier), I decided to throw it back to my middle school days and give the ‘90s-makeup staple another go. Spoiler alert: I’m low-key hooked and may or may not be wearing a shiny-AF gloss as I type this.

I don’t know if it’s the nostalgic aspect, or maybe the fact that my lips look hella hydrated and pretty, but I tested 10 lip glosses and liked them so much that I’m taking a break from my mattes until further notice (sorry, we can still be friends). And I’m not talking about the outdated formulas that give gloss such a bad rap, because with new, tinted lip oils from Clarins and sheer, buildable pigments from Huda Beauty, these lip glosses are anything but old-fashioned. Shop the absolute 10 best lip glosses, below, and get ready for an easy, fresh look to wear all summer long.

The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Glossier Lip Gloss
Glossier Lip Gloss

Glossier Lip Gloss, $14; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil in Red Berr
Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil in Red Berry, $26; at Clarins

Photo: Clarins
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: E.l.f. Lip Lacquer in Tea Rose
E.l.f. Lip Lacquer

E.l.f. Lip Lacquer in Tea Rose, $2; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Shameless
Huda Beauty Lip Strobe

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Shameless, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Huda
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Julep So Plush Ultra Hydrating Lip Gloss in Werk
Julep So Plush Ultra-Hydrating Lip Gloss

Julep So Plush Ultra-Hydrating Lip Gloss in Werk, $19; at Julep

Photo: Julep
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: NYX Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oil
NYX Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oil

NYX Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oil in Baecation, $6.99; at Ulta

Photo: NYX
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint in Orange Mode
Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint

Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint in Orange Mode, $4.97; at Walmart

Photo: Rimmel London
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Butter London Glazen Lip Glaze Fairy Dust
Butter London Glazen Lip Glaze Fairy Dust

Butter London Glazen Lip Glaze Fairy Dust, $19; at Butter London

Photo: Butter London
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Becca Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss in Pearl x Gold
Becca Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss

Becca Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss in Pearl x Gold, $22; at Becca Cosmetics

Photo: Becca Cosmetics
The 90s Makeup Staple That’s Making a Huge Comeback: Pretty Vulgar Poisonous Pout Plumping Lip Gloss in Cursed
Pretty Vulgar Poisonous Pout Plumping Lip Gloss

Pretty Vulgar Poisonous Pout Plumping Lip Gloss in Cursed, $22; at Sephora

Photo: Pretty Vulgar
