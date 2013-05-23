The Best Lip Crayons For the Perfect Pout

When it comes to summer, our love for lip color doesn’t just go away, but somehow we always feel like we need to compromise: either we stay in air conditioning all day with bold lips or we brave the heat without lipstick that feels like it will run down our faces at the first sign of sun. Luckily, with the introduction of lip crayons onto the beauty market, we’ve found the perfect middle ground for summer lip color – sheer, buildable color that feels lighter than air and looks better than lipstick.
We’ve rounded up our favorite lip crayons to consider for your own perfect beauty collection. From matte, lipstick-like formulas to sheer glosses that deliver a precise but sheer wash of color, here’s the ultimate collection. Unlike their Crayola equivalents, most of them don’t need sharpening. That’s a win, win.
Find out which lip crayons you need in your life now to not only get the perfect pout, but to also make your life a little bit easier in the process.
We're partial to these smooth, non-sticky pencils that deliver sheer wash of color that builds and builds, then lasts and lasts. At this price, get one in every color, then change your lips depending on your mood.
(CoverGirl LipPerfection Jumbo Gloss Balm, $5.59, drugstore.com)
Whether you choose a vibrant hue or a sheer wash of color, we definitely think you should nab one of these soft lip tint crayons at your local Target. They go on with beautiful shine and leave behind a gorgeous stain of color that lasts for hours long after the sheen is gone.
(Pixi Tinted Brilliance Balm, $16, target.com)
This ultra-smooth gloss formula goes on sheer and packs a ton of hydration with color that lasts. Each of the five different shades, with names inspired by the legendary Roman Polanski film, look neon bright but go on as super flattering washes of color.
(Lipstick Queen Chinatown Glossy Pencils, $20 each, nordstrom.com)
We love the combination of a hydrating formula and a light reflecting, gentle wash of flattering color in this pencil from Trish McEvoy. We also love that it helps hydrate and strengthen your lips' moisture barrier, helping to prevent chapping. What's not to love about this product?
(Trish McEvoy Essential Balm Lip Crayon, $28, nordstrom.com)
Like regular crayon sets, these colors are meant to mix and match to create the perfect look. Layer them one on top of the other or rotate them for endless lip looks that nourish and protect while they look oh-so-pretty.
(Pop Beauty Pouty Pop Crayon Set, $25, ulta.com)
We love a good matte color with staying power, and this lipstick pencil always delivers some of the best without cracking, drying or wearing off too soon. They come in a wide variety of colors and are guaranteed to be the fastest way to a new lip look every time.
(NARS Cosmetics Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil, $25, narscosmetics.com)
It never needs sharpening, delivers great, long-lasting color and lasts for hours on end? Consider us sold on this great lip crayon from one of makeup's best brands for easy, on the go lip color.
(Laura Mercier Lip Crayon, $22, lauramercier.com)
Next time you're at Target, grab one - or all - of these amazing matte lip crayons. They go on perfectly smooth and leave a beautiful matte hue behind without drying out or cracking. Plus the color lasts through coffee and a long day, or a great date with a goodnight kiss.
(Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayons, $7.59, target.com)
Photo:
Target Photo Studio/Target Photo Studio
And now, for the queen bee of all lip crayons, we present the ultra-hydrating, Beauty Hall of Fame lip crayon from Clinique that started it all. Now in a giant array of shades and finishes, this is an all season must have lip product...period.
(Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Colour Balm, $16, sephora.com)
We love this nourishing lip color that goes on like lipstick but has the sheer appeal of a gloss. Added bonus: if you're looking for a true nude color, this range has something for everyone, perfect for no makeup days or for kissable moments. Plus, check out the price!
(E.l.f. Essential Jumbo Lip Gloss Stick, $2, eyeslipsface.com)
From Topshop comes a new favorite lip crayon with a long lasting matte finish and a serious delivery of color. It's like your favorite lipstick with the precision of a lip pencil and it lasts just as long.
(Topshop Lip Crayon, $14, us.topshop.com)