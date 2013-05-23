The Best Lip Crayons For the Perfect Pout

When it comes to summer, our love for lip color doesn’t just go away, but somehow we always feel like we need to compromise: either we stay in air conditioning all day with bold lips or we brave the heat without lipstick that feels like it will run down our faces at the first sign of sun. Luckily, with the introduction of lip crayons onto the beauty market, we’ve found the perfect middle ground for summer lip color – sheer, buildable color that feels lighter than air and looks better than lipstick.

We’ve rounded up our favorite lip crayons to consider for your own perfect beauty collection. From matte, lipstick-like formulas to sheer glosses that deliver a precise but sheer wash of color, here’s the ultimate collection. Unlike their Crayola equivalents, most of them don’t need sharpening. That’s a win, win.

