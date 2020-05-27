Two-fer Lip and Cheek Products for a Smoother Summer Routine

There’s something so chic about applying one product to your lips and cheeks. Aside from saving time and money from using just one item, the best lip and cheek products give you that trendy monochromatic vibe. Whether you’re tight on time or just want the same shade all over your face because it looks really pretty, these deliver on their promise. They’re creamy, blendable and feel light on the skin.

If you want to get the monochromatic look with one color, it’s best to find a product actually made to be used on multiple parts of your face. Lipstick is generally not approved for the eye and can cause skin irritation and many blush formulas aren’t approved for use on the lips. It’s important to use a product safe for all areas. These eight multi-use products are safe to use as both lipstick and cheek color and many can be used on the eyes as well.

Choose from hydrating cream formulas, blendable matte pencils and moisturizing sticks in both natural pink and tan hues, as well as bolder wine and orange shades. There really is something for everyone. Save time and space in your makeup bag with these top picks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil

In 12 natural and bold shades, this non-drying matte pencil glides perfectly over lips and cheeks and blends in with fingers.

Ilia Multi-Stick

Give your cheeks and lips a flush of natural-looking color that feels hydrating thanks to avocado oil, orange peel wax and shea butter.

E.L.F. Monochromatic Multi-Stick

Get a soft, glowy monochromatic look on lips and cheeks with eight shades of these cream-to-powder sticks.

Tata Harper Cheek Tint

Apply this non-toxic cream to lips and cheeks for a pop of pink any time.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

With a botanical blend of ayurvedic oils, this clean lip, eye and cheek formula feels light and creamy on the skin.

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek

This creamy two-in-one stick contains mango butter, avocado oil and apricot oil for a hydrating feel on lips and cheeks.

Nars The Multiple

Sculpt, highlight and warm the lips and cheeks (and body!) with six creamy shades.

Live Tinted Huestick

YouTuber turned beauty CEO Deepica Mutyala launched five shades of creamy eye, lip, and cheek sticks that look great on all skin tones. Read our review here.