Brittany Irvine
The search for the best lip balms is never-ending. The market is flooded with them, but all lip balms are definitely not created equal. With the amount of lip balm we apply on a daily basis, we’ve come to learn which products are amazing, and which ones really dry out when they say they’ll hydrate.

MORE: Lollipop Lipstick Is a NSFW Trend That Gives You Just-Hooked-Up Lips

To help you keep your lips as soft and smooth as possible, we’ve pulled together our 15 favorite lip balms of all time. We’re guessing that you have a favorite, too, and we want to know what it is. Take a look at our picks for the best lip balms, and tell us which is your trusty formula in the comments below.

MORE: The 3 Best DIY Tinted Lip Balms You’ll Actually Use

Originally published September 2013. Updated March 2017.

LipBalms_Slide.png
What's your favorite lip balm of all time?

This fairly new to the scene balm caught on quick with a formula that hydrates while providing a sheer wash of color.

Maybelline Baby Lips, $2.99; at Target

Photo: Target
Mac-Lip-conditioner-tubeMac-Lips-protection-products.jpg
For deeper moisturization on the go, Mac's lip conditioner gets the job done.

Mac Lip Conditioner, $16; at Mac Cosmetics

Photo: Mac Cosmetics

For a quick touch up in the hydration department, this formula soothes your lips and keeps them supple.

Carmex Original Moisturizing External Analgesic Lip Balm, $11 for a pack of 12; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart
Screen Shot 2013-09-19 at 4.29.36 PM.png
For a full eight hours of hydration, this balm from Elizabeth Arden gets our vote.

Elizabeth 8-Hr Cream Nourishing Lip Balm, $22; at Elizabeth Arden

Photo: Elizabeth Arden
500-2.JPG
This one's been around forever, but it's a classic solution to dry, chapped lips. Plus, the flavor options are endless.

Soft Lips Lip Protectant/Sunscreen, $2.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Walgreens
s241653-main-Lhero.jpg
Take moisture to the next level with a luxurious option for moisturizing your lips at any time of day.

Caudalie Lip Conditioner, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
500-3.JPG
A staple in every girl's purse since it was created, you can't go wrong with Chapstick.

Chapstick Classic Lip Balm, $3.49 for a 3-pack; at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond
s683490-main-Lhero.jpg
Perfect for the nightstand or to keep around the house, rosebud salve has a nostalgic scent and moisturizes phenomenally.

Rosebud Perfume Company Rosebud Salve, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
s1412881-main-Lhero.jpg
For a perfect little pop of color that keeps lips moisturized, try an unconventional take on lip color. Ever since the debut of Clinique's Chubby Sticks, we won't leave the house without one in our bag.

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $17; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
500-4.JPG
Medicated lip balms can work wonders, and cooling formulas like this one are soothing, plus prevent dry lips.

Blistex Medicated Lip Balm, Lip Protectant and Sunscreen, $2.84 for a 3-pack; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart
s683847-main-Lhero.jpg
A fan favorite for moisture and taste, this is sure to cure your dry lips. When Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment came out, it was an almost instant cult classic.

Fresh Therapy Lip Treatment, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
500.JPG
With a unique shape for optimal application, the pop culture phenomenon that is the EOS egg will hydrate lips and give you an extra bonus with delicious flavors.

EOS Lip Balm, $3.29; at EOS

Photo: EOS
s1052695-main-Lhero.jpg
Take a color that might look intimidating and apply it to your lips for a surprisingly sheer and not so intense color while it moisturizes your lips.

Korres Lip Butter, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
11099-00-1_xl.jpg
Coming from a line with great moisturizers and more, this formula is an absolute classic. Infused with beeswax to keep lips moisturized without the drying effect that some lip balms can have, Burt's Bees is a favorite.

Burt's Bees Lip Balm, $8.98 for a 4-pack; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart
s1267145-main-Lhero.jpg
To give your lips a royal treatment, this balm will do the trick. For added benefits, use right after exfoliating.

Josie Maran Argan Lip Treatment, $16; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

