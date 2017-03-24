The 9 Prettiest Tinted Lip Balms for Under $10

Poor tinted lip balms—we’re sorry we take you for granted, letting you melt in our glove compartments, or get covered with lint and crumbs in the bottom of our purses, or drop you behind our dressers and never bother to retrieve you. It’s not you, though; it’s us. Because even though we genuinely, truly love tinted lip balms, they’ve kinda been meh on our list of Most Exciting Beauty Products. Until now.

Because spring is here, which means an entirely new, awesome lineup of tinted lip balms has rolled across our desks (literally), and we’ve tested them all, including the deepest plums to the most subtle, barely there pinks, and trust us when we say that we’re obsessed. Of course, we won’t tell you to buy all of them immediately, so we instead edited down our list of favorites to nine winners, so you can pick and choose at your leisure. Good luck choosing, though, because all nine of these suckers are under $10. Happy swiping!