The Best Lip Balms and Exfoliators For Kissable Lips

You shed a lot of things from winter when the summer arrives: coats, heavy clothing, the need for wool. Besides just your clothing, you also have to get rid of all that dry, dull skin from the season, but most of us forget about one key spot for exfoliation and treatment: our lips. With bold, statement lipstick being a staple in our beauty arsenal these days, now more than ever, our lips need to be in tip top shape. Nothing ruins a red lipstick like cracking from dry skin.
In order to get the prettiest pout possible, we’ve rounded up our favorite lip exfoliators and hydration treatments that will scrub, smooth and soothe your lips into well-polished perfection. Pucker up, girls – here come the scrubs!
Buff away dull skin to reveal your most gorgeous lips ever!
We love this rich sugar scrub that lifts away dead, dull skin, then packs in hydration with soothing oils and rich natural butters. It's like sending your lips to the spa and the results are amazing.
Bliss Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub, $18, sephora.com
This three-step process - a scrub, a masque and a hydrating lip renewal treatment - leaves lips instantly soft, smooth and protected. It's the ultimate rehab for dry, cracked lips.
June Jacobs Lip Kit, $60, junejacobs.com
Apply this nourishing lip treatment regularly for smooth, hydrated lips. We love the amazing, silky feel of this product.
Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Lip Silk, $22, nordstrom.com
Shaped like a lipstick, this secret weapon exfoliator is packed with vitamin E, shea butter and natural oils to treat and protect your lips. You'll love the smooth, conditioned feel.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Lip Exfoliator, $3, eyeslipsface.com
Treat your lips to a little luxury with this top-notch lip product. It uses high grade antioxidants and skin-loving ingredients to rehydrate and protect at the highest level possible. It's kind of like getting a whole new set of lips.
ReVive Lip Perioral Renewal Cream, $115, bergdorfgoodman.com
Keep this essential lip treatment next to your bed to smooth and soothe your lips as you fall off to sleep (the lavender will help). When you wake up, your lips will be ready to face the day.
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub Lavender Lip Exfoliator, $24, nordstrom.com
If you're getting ready for your close-up (and we mean that in the best way possible), make sure your lips are soothed, buffed and moisturized with this amazing exfoliating, nourishing lip cream.
Philosophy Kiss Me Lip Exfoliator, $16, beautybar.com
This yummy lip scrub is good enough to eat. Packed with real brown sugar crystals and nourishing natural oils and shea butter, it removes lifeless skin and nourishes the newly revealed skin for the perfect pout.
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish, $22.50, sephora.com
We love this 100% natural cherry flavored mousse infused with Resveratrol and vitamin C rich fruit acids that naturally exfoliates (with a touch of exfoliating beads), conditions and protects against free radical damage.
Bite Beauty Whipped Cherry Lip Scrub, $18, sephora.com
This skin softening scrub with raw sugar and pure maracuja oil is our desktop staple for soft, smooth lips. Use it after you eat lunch. You'll have to reapply your lipstick anyway after you eat - may as well do some good between applications!
Tarte Maracuja Lip Exfoliant, $16, sephora.com