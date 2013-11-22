The Best Lip Balms and Exfoliators For Kissable Lips

You shed a lot of things from winter when the summer arrives: coats, heavy clothing, the need for wool. Besides just your clothing, you also have to get rid of all that dry, dull skin from the season, but most of us forget about one key spot for exfoliation and treatment: our lips. With bold, statement lipstick being a staple in our beauty arsenal these days, now more than ever, our lips need to be in tip top shape. Nothing ruins a red lipstick like cracking from dry skin.

In order to get the prettiest pout possible, we’ve rounded up our favorite lip exfoliators and hydration treatments that will scrub, smooth and soothe your lips into well-polished perfection. Pucker up, girls – here come the scrubs!

