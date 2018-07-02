The Buzziest Lip and Cheek Tints for Multitaskers Low on Time

What’s better than a beauty product that does one thing? Easy answer: one that covers multiple bases at once. While we live for a bold lip-and-liner combo or powder eyeshadow, the only thing we want in the midst of a busy workday is something that takes less than a minute to apply and doesn’t require an instruction booklet to master. Enter the dual lip-and-cheek color. Be it in cream or liquid form, the seasoned multitasker is by far the easiest way to add a natural flush of color to your face with little effort.
In other words, a few swipes will leave you looking as though actual work was put into your look, even if you applied it on the subway or seconds before a last-minute work event. Of course, before you choose any of our favorite (and most popular) options, you should have an idea of what your undertones are so you know what colors to aim for; especially if you’re ordering online without swatching. But once you’ve done that, add any of these to your cart and bring yourself one step closer to the “no-makeup” makeup look you’ve been trying to master … because we know you’ve got it now.
Lorac PRO Hi-Res Lip & Cheek Powder
Available in six different shades, this product's sponge tip allows for neat and even application on the cheeks or lips.
Flesh Beauty Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss
The brand-new brand, helmed by Allure's founding editor-in-chief Linda Wells, includes a peach gloss, flecked with pink and gold shimmer that can be worn alone or with makeup.
$20 at Flesh Beauty
Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint
This cream water-resistant dual formula is available in eight different shades, from roses and berries to the brightest pinks and oranges.
$25 at Becca Cosmetics
Nars The Multiple
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek
A gel-like organic option for when you want a flush of color and some hydration to boot.
Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint
The organic ingredients in this cream formula allow for a plumping effect on the lips.
Lilah B. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek
This creamy lip-and-cheek duo delivers a matte finish for those who want to ward off excess oil.
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek
The mango butter in this sheer color stick will deliver a boost of moisture as you swipe it on.
Pixi by Petra Multibalm
It's infused with shea butter, aloe vera, and rose hip oil to protect your face and lips from drying out under the sun.
$6 at Pixi Beauty
Stila Cosmetics Convertible Color
An award-winning two-in-one lipstick and blush available in four creamy flesh-toned shades.
Bite Beauty Multistick
This lip, cheek, and body stick goes on like a cream but dries into a powder.
NudeStix Nudies All Over Face Color Glow
With a dual-use color balm on one side and application brush on the other, this is a must-have companion for your purse.
$30 at NudeStix
Benefit Cosmetics BeneTint Cheek & Lip Stain
This liquid rose-tinted stain is an OG in the lip and cheek game, thanks to its subtle, kiss-proof formula.
Make Beauty Bisou Bisou Lip & Cheek Stick
Vitamins C and E hydrate the skin so you needn't worry about your makeup clashing with whatever skin-care products you're wearing underneath.
$28 at Make Beauty
CliniqueFIT Lip + Cheek Flush
When you've just finished exercising but don't feel like applying an entire face, this is your post-makeup glow in a tube.
$23 at Clinique
Palladio I'M BLUSHING 2-IN-1 Cheek & Lip Tint
When you're looking for the most subtle, dewy flush of color, grab this drugstore favorite.
$8 at Palladio
Frank Body Cherry Bomb Lip & Cheek Tint
The brand behind everyone's favorite body coffee scrub also surprised us with a cherry-colored gloss that can be worn on the lips and cheeks.
$12 at Frank Body
Supergoop! Perk Up! Lip and Cheek Treat
A pop of effortless color, with SPF to match.
$22 at Supergoop!
Vincent Longo Lip and Cheek Gel Stain
Lightweight sheer color that literally feels like the moisturizer you would probably wear underneath.
$24 at Vincent Longo
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks
This creamy multiuse formula comes with a compact so you can truly apply on the go.
$32 at Bobbi Brown
