The Buzziest Lip and Cheek Tints for Multitaskers Low on Time

What’s better than a beauty product that does one thing? Easy answer: one that covers multiple bases at once. While we live for a bold lip-and-liner combo or powder eyeshadow, the only thing we want in the midst of a busy workday is something that takes less than a minute to apply and doesn’t require an instruction booklet to master. Enter the dual lip-and-cheek color. Be it in cream or liquid form, the seasoned multitasker is by far the easiest way to add a natural flush of color to your face with little effort.

In other words, a few swipes will leave you looking as though actual work was put into your look, even if you applied it on the subway or seconds before a last-minute work event. Of course, before you choose any of our favorite (and most popular) options, you should have an idea of what your undertones are so you know what colors to aim for; especially if you’re ordering online without swatching. But once you’ve done that, add any of these to your cart and bring yourself one step closer to the “no-makeup” makeup look you’ve been trying to master … because we know you’ve got it now.