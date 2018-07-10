StyleCaster
The Best Lightweight Oils for Getting the Summer Moisture You Need

The Best Lightweight Oils for Getting the Summer Moisture You Need

The Best Lightweight Oils for Getting the Summer Moisture You Need
Photo: Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Admittedly, a lot of us don’t break out the sunscreen until summer, and when we do, the number-one obstacle we face is warding off the greasy residue that comes with layering it on top of a daily moisturizer. And if you’re someone who swears by natural oils, then you’ve definitely left a slimy handprint on a doorknob or two. Oils often get a bad rap for being heavy, pore-clogging, and just messy to deal with, but for every thick and slow-absorbing option, there’s a lighter one that’s perfectly suitable for 100-degree days.

“Lightweight oils are perfect for oily skin types or for lighter coverage in the summer months when the moisture in the air is more dense,” says Monastery founder Athena Hewett. There are a slew of variations that fall under this category, two of which are squalane and walnut oil. The former, which we’ve talked about before, is essentially a plant- or science-derived version of squalene, a naturally occurring part of the skin’s barrier that decreases over time. One place that both ingredients can be found is in Hewett’s Lapiz Matte Body Oil.

“The two key ingredients squalane and walnut oil are made of very small lipid molecules. The smaller the molecule, the lighter the oil feels.  Invigorating essential oils of grapefruit and ginger grass waken the cells to help produce a glow and tightness to the skin,” she says.

Another lightweight choice, according to Emily Cunningham, co-founder of True Moringa, is you guessed it: moringa, a derivative of the moringa tree that’s also ultra-sustainable to produce.

Moringa oil boasts a high concentration of oleic acid, which helps nutrients penetrate deep into the skin, repairing skin damage and scarring, and restoring hydration, plumping and nourishing dry, dull, and flaky skin,” she says. “Moringa is also rich in behenic acid, which helps improve the skin’s natural barrier. It’s antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, aiding in the fight against breakouts and blackheads.”

According to Rachel Winard, founder of the small-batch natural brand Soapwalla, argan and jojoba oils are also summer-friendly options, although the latter is definitely her favorite to work with. “Because of its chemical makeup, jojoba soaks effortlessly into the skin, won’t irritate even the most sensitized skin, blends with other oils well, and is highly moisturizing,” she says.

Ahead are 15 top-rated products made with all of these expert-approved oils. Take your pick!

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | urban decay drop shot mix-in facial oil
Urban Decay Drop Shot Mix-In Facial Oil

Combine this multi-oil formula (which includes jojoba) into your foundation for a dewy—not greasy—glow.

$34 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer |soap walla restorative face serum
Soap Walla Restorative Face Serum

"For summer, we absolutely love Restorative Face Serum. Carrot seed, sea buckthorn, and rosehip seed oils are chock-full of vitamins and essential fatty acids to protect against environmental damage and to calm redness," says Winard. "In addition, we love moringa and jojoba oils for light moisture."

$56 at Soapwalla

Photo: Soap Walla
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | true moringa refresh oil
True Moringa Refresh Moringa Peppermint Oil

This all-over oil can be used on the face, body, and hair to deliver antioxidants and ward off dryness.

$36 at True Moringa

Photo: True Moringa
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Origins plantscription youth renewing face oil
Origins Plantscription Youth-Renewing Face Oil

This face oil is made with 20 oils from around the world, including argan and sunflower, to absorb quickly and hydrate.

$55 at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | maqui acai prickly pear goji
Youth to the People Maqui + Acai Prickly Pear Goji

The squalane in this new quick-absorbing oil helps lock in moisture, while the maqui fruit delivers antioxidants.

$44 at Youth to the People

Photo: Youth to the People
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | kora organics noni glow face oil
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil

The best-selling product in model Miranda Kerr's all-natural line is made with rosehip oil, which is renowned for its ability to provide lightweight moisture to the skin.

$68 at Kora Organics

Photo: Kora Organics
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer |josie maran argan daily moisturizer
Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer

This head-to-toe oil is also made with chemical-free SPF, so you get moisture and sun protection at once.

$32 at Josie Maran

Photo: Josie Maran
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | herbivore citrine
Herbivore Botanicals Citrine Glowing Hydration Body Oil

Named for the popular chakra stone citrine, this body hydrator is made with a slew of moisturizing oils, including rosehip and neroli.

$44 at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Monastery Lapiz Matte Body Oil
Monastery Lapiz Matte Body Oil

The scent of this squalane- and walnut-infused oil can be likened to the beach.

$42 at Monastery

Photo: Monastery
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Weleda Wild Rose Pampering Body Oil
Weleda Wild Rose Pampering Body Oil

This oil is extracted from fair-trade wild roses in Morocco.

$26 at Weleda

Photo: Weleda
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil

Grapeseed, jojoba, and argan oil are just a few of the moisturizers you'll find in this luxurious dry oil.

$110 at Tata Harper

Photo: Tata Harper
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Biossance Squalane Oil
Biossance 100% Squalane Oil

Besides being ultra lightweight, squalane oil is a multitasker that can be used all over the body, including the hair.

$58 at Biossance

Photo: Biossance
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Milk Makeup Sunshine Oil
Milk Makeup Sunshine Oil

This multi-use, multi-oil formula is stored inside an easy click pen so you can hydrate on the go.

$38 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Dr. Dennis Gross Triple C Peptide Firming Oil
Dr. Dennis Gross Triple C Peptide Firming Oil

This hydrating oil also includes a healthy dose of vitamin C to brighten the skin as it provides moisture.

$65 at Dr. Dennis Gross

Photo: Dr. Dennis Gross
STYLECASTER | Best Lightweight Oil Products for Summer | Ahava Dry Oil Body Mist- Prickly Pear & Moringa
Ahava Dry Oil Body Mist- Prickly Pear & Moringa

Spray on this moringa-scented mist when your go-to lotion just isn't enough.

$42.50 at Ahava

Photo: Ahava

