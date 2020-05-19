Light-Diffusing Setting Powders For a Camera-Ready Finish

Finishing powders work like magic when it comes to blurring the look of texture, pores and fine lines, as well as locking your foundation into place for all-day wear. However, not all finishing powders are created equally—in fact, some can do even more than just smooth and set. While a good powder will leave your skin feeling velvety-smooth and natural, some powders offer the added benefit of fussing the light, giving you a selfie-ready glow that looks flawless in photos and IRL.

These filter-like face powders also offer oil control without leaving the skin looking parched and textured in favor of giving you a soft-focus finish. They’re basically like a complexion-enhancing ring light but in powder form. Makeup artists also love to use setting powders on models and celebrities because of its ability to glide smoothly over the skin for a photoshopped look that’s simultaneously natural-looking. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite affordable light-diffusing face powders for a filter-like finish.

1. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder Mood Light

This magical pressed setting powder captures, diffuses, and softens the light around you, making it perfect for photos or special events. Thanks to its Photoluminescent Technology this powder is able to give you a candlelit glow regardless of the lighting.

2. jane iredale Amazing Loose Finish Powder

This lightweight and breathable mineral powder foundation gives the skin a hint of additional coverage while diffusing the light for a photoshopped finish that feels like velvet on the skin.

3. Flower Beauty Miracle Glow Finishing Powder

This luminous, skin-enhancing loose powder doesn’t over-dry or over-mattify radiance. It’s infused with flattering micro-peal pigments that capture and diffuse surrounding light to give your skin a flawless look no matter where you are.