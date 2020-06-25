Lighted Makeup Mirrors That Fake Natural Light

Scroll To See More Images

Makeup always comes out looking its best when applied in natural light, but sadly, many of us aren’t blessed with that kind of set-up in our home and bathrooms, oftentimes leaving us looking like an entirely different person when we step foot outside. The foundation that appeared to be the perfect shade match under your fluorescent-lit powder room may look straight-up orange when you step foot outdoors, or your “subtle” highlight look may curiously transform into disco-ready sparkles once the sun hits your face. Sure, you could drag your makeup collection to your outside patio or sit in the car just to try to get an accurate sense of lighting, but these options aren’t really practical for every day.

Fortunately, there are many more convenient alternatives to help you out on this front. Lighted makeup mirrors (especially devices designed with smart functionality settings and Bluetooth compatibility) are the next best bet to applying your makeup outside. These lighted vanity accessories help you re-create natural light, and offer you a slew of different temperatures, brightness levels, and other adjustable functions to help you apply your makeup flawlessly in the comfort of your own home. Ahead, check out some of our favorite options to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. BeautifyBeauties Lighted Makeup Mirror

This rechargeable vanity mirror is not only equipped with a vast range of customizable lighting and tone settings, but it’s also Bluetooth-compatible, which allows you to connect to your devices while you apply your makeup.

2. Cosmirror Lighted Makeup Mirror

Equipped with dual-power supply, touch-screen functionality, and 360 rotation to get the right angle each time you apply your makeup. It’s also adorned with thirty-five customizable LED light bulbs.

3. HiMirror Slide: Smart Makeup Mirror

This smart makeup mirror not only elevates your lighting game, but it also features advanced bonuses, including a skin detector, which helps you identify and assess your individual skincare concerns.