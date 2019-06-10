13 Versions of the Must-Have Nail Polish Color for Summer Weddings

Scroll To See More Images

While bright polishes are big for summer nails, there’s something about light pink nail polish that keeps us coming back, no matter the seasonal trends. Sometimes a girl just wants a beautifully soft, pale pink manicure that’s as clean as it is timeless; a true classic. But of course, there are about a million pale pink options out there, in every shade from blush to bashful.

Whether you’re a cotton candy girl, a peachy-pink lover or looking for something with a little more commitment to Sparkle Motion, we’ve rounded up the very best light pink nail polish options out there. Prepare to fall in love with something a little lighter and if you’ve got a wedding on the calendar, now’s the time to stock up, whether you’re a guest or walking down the aisle.

essie in wire-less is more

This seasoned and beyond iconic nail polish brand has several cult classic colors in rotation and a handful of them are pink shades. One of the lesser-known ones is this dusky rose quartz with just a hint of shimmer.

$9 at essie

Nails Inc. in Anti-Social Climber

The brand’s Life Hack Personality Nail Polish Collection includes this classic pink-nude with a high shine finish and ultra-creamy texture with lasting power.

$11 at Sephora

Deborah Lippmann in Cake by the Ocean

Lippmann’s Gel Lab Pro range is top-rated for its ability to coat the nails in healthier ingredients without compromising the effects of traditional gel polish. This baby pink creme is as classic as it gets with a full coverage finish for when you want your pink to pop a bit more.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

Cote No. 11

All of Cote’s polishes, including this opalescent pink, are cruelty-free, vegan, and free of the most common harmful ingredients, including toluene, camphor, and formaldehyde.

$18 at Cote

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Royal Blush

The newest blush shade to join the brand’s high-shine collection is this limited-edition soft pink with made with a patented polymer technology to prevent chipping.

$12 at Butter London



Essie in Mademoiselle

This shade is a cult classic for a reason—it’s basically the perfect, understated, slightly blush-toned nail polish. The formula has a jelly-like consistency, which means it’s extra-easy to use; two coats will give you gorgeously shiny, healthy-looking nails that you won’t be able to get enough of.

$9 at essie

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Creme de la Creme

If you like your pink a little creamier, Creme de la Creme is for you. An amazing super-pastel pink shade that flows on easily and is totally opaque in two coats, this shade is universally flattering and appropriate for both office and summertime fun.

$8.72 at Amazon

JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Nostalgia

If baby pinks aren’t quite in your wheelhouse, relax: beige-toned pinks are back, and they’re totally sophisticated. Nostalgia is the best dusty rose, not-quite-skin-toned pink that we’ve ever seen, and the superlative JINsoon formula means that you’ll get a full week’s wear out of this manicure without any chips whatsoever. Score.

$18 at Jinsoon

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Beginner’s Luck

Revlon has really stepped up their nail game over the last few years, and Beginner’s Luck is basically our dream polish: sheer yet shimmery, and the perfect shade of pointe shoe pink. And the best part? You won’t need a UV lamp to cure this gel-like formula; it’s semi-opaque in two coats and lasts a full ten days once dry.

$4.87 at Amazon

essie in ballet slippers

Another cult favorite pale pink, Ballet Slippers is slightly more opaque and cream-colored than Mademoiselle, but it’s still a total classic of the genre. A blush-toned white, this shade achieves full opacity after two or three coats and allows just a hint of your nail’s natural white to peek through. Simple, clean, elegant; a perfect shade for bridal manicures.

$9 at essie

OPI Soft Shades Collection in Rosy Future

This shimmering rose-pink shade is as shiny as it is gorgeous. Sheer yet pigmented with a slightly purple shine, this polish catches the light—and our attention—in all the right ways. Pro tip: Make sure you don’t forget a top coat with this shade; you really need it to show off the beautiful shimmer!

$10.50 at Amazon

Dior Vernis Gel Shine and Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Tra-La-La

A cool-toned cotton candy pink, Tra-La-La is the perfect way to embrace your inner Barbie without looking like you’ve just escaped from the Dreamhouse. The slightly sheer color and glassy shine (even without a top coat) means this Dior shade is forever ranking amongst our favorites.

$23.80 at Nordstrom

Deborah Lippmann in Dream a Little Dream of Me

We love an unusual pink, and this peachy-pink shade contains a sprinkling of pale blue micro glitter to liven up your nails. Sheer and gorgeous, it also makes a perfect base for a modern French manicure that totally doesn’t suck. And because it’s so sheer, you can also use it as a spangly top coat for your peach and coral polishes. Who doesn’t love a multi-tasker?

$20 at Deborah Lippmann