Lightweight Foundations That Feel Like Actual Air on The Skin

Sure, we’d definitely feel kind of nude without our favorite foundation on (well, most days, that is), but we also don’t want to feel like our foundation is suffocating our pores, sitting uncomfortably on top of our skin, and well, we just don’t want to feel like we’re wearing anything in our face at all, right? Feeling like your face is masked and caked on with a thick layer of paint feels downright gross, especially if you’re prone to excess shine or have oily skin.

While BB creams and tinted moisturizers tend to feel more lightweight than traditional foundation formulas, they’re often pretty sheer, so if you’re looking for something with actual coverage, they simply won’t make the cut. This is precisely where super breathable and ultra-lightweight foundations come into play, offering us the best of both worlds and giving our skin a little extra room to breathe. These air-light formulas feel like you have nothing on—but they definitely have you (and any imperfections you want to hide) nice and covered.

1. L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Liquid Foundation

This lightweight, liquid foundation feels like nothing when you apply it on the skin, but yet, it still delivers a decent amount of customizable coverage. The soft, velvet-matte texture allows your skin to breathe and never clogs pores.

2. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup

This comfortable foundation helps diffuse imperfections and absorb excess sebum without leaving the skin feeling dry and uncomfortably tight. The oil-free formula feels like you’re wearing absolutely nothing, and it won’t cause blackheads or pore congestion.

3. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation

Infused with skin-enhancing ingredients like antioxidants and hydrating vitamin E, this illuminating foundation helps to improve the look of texture with regular use. This formula allows your skin to breathe and doesn’t irritate sensitive or blemish-prone skin types.