These Lengthening Mascaras Are the Next Best Thing To Lash Extensions

I don’t know about you, but I have some serious envy of people with naturally long eyelashes. They have no idea about the struggle of finding a high-quality lengthening mascara that creates the appearance of long, separated lashes without being too chunky and thick. Mascara not only enhances just about any makeup look, but it also brings attention to your eyes and helps them look wider, brighter, and well, more awake.

Sure, falsies and lash extensions are always an option, but they’re expensive and frankly, kind of a hassle. Fortunately, the right lengthening mascara can be a quick and easy alternative that doesn’t break the bank or require an obscene amount of patience and skill to apply. Of course, lengthening mascara won’t make your lashes grow longer (sad, but true) — that’s what eyelash serums are for. However, they typically have small rayon or nylon fibers that cling to the root of the eyelash and work their way up to the tip to create the appearance of longer lashes. Besides creating the look of longer lashes, many mascaras also contain curling properties to help eyelashes curve upwards for an extra voluminous look.

Yes, most of us want some extra lash length, but it’s important to take your eye shape and other facial features into consideration when you’re looking for the right formula. For instance, if you have hooded eyes, you might want to opt for a water-proof lengthening mascara to prevent transfer. The same goes for sensitive eyes, in which you’ll probably want to find a hypoallergenic one and stick with that.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best lengthening mascaras for longer-looking lashes, from vegan formulas to those infused with plant-based length serums. Whether you’re looking for an affordable find or a higher-end mascara, we’ve got you covered.