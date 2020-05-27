Lengthening Mascaras That’ll Give Your Lashes a Boost

If you want to rock some longer lashes without shelling out for eyelash extensions, there are some mascaras on the market that give you that length that you want. So put the lash glue down. There’s a more natural way to get well-defined, long lashes. We picked out three mascaras that will help give you the look that you want. These mascaras were specifically designed to add length to your lashes. We’re not entirely sure how they do it, but one of our picks claims to make your lashes 70 percent longer. You just have to put on a coat or two, and you’ll be on your way. You don’t have to invest in magnetic lashes or go and get extensions put on.

The best lengthening mascaras have a few things in common. They’re high-pigment, so they create a contrast and make sure that your eyelashes stand out. It’s also no good if you’ve got really long lashes, but they come out all uneven and clump-y. These mascaras go on smoothly and have minimal clumping. One of our choices is double-sided and has a lash comb on one side to make sure that your lashes are super separated. The more separated they are, the more defined and longer they’ll look. You only want the best for your lashes, because what use is putting another coat of mascara on if it isn’t doing you any favors?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

Your lashes will be four-dimensional with this hypoallergenic mascara. This high-pigment black mascara will create long dramatic lashes in a single coat. The mascara goes on smoothly—with no clumps—and will leave you with voluminous lashes. Despite its gentle formula for sensitive eyes, this mascara is waterproof and will last through the rainy days—literally or emotionally. This mascara comes off with makeup remover.

2. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

This mascara is called “telescopic” for a reason. If you have shorter lashes, this mascara will lengthen your lashes by up to 60 percent, according to L’Oreal Paris. This black mascara will separate every lash, to avoid that dreaded clumpy mascara look, and lengthen at the same time, giving you super-defined lashes. One side of the tube contains the mascara and applicator, while the other side contains a lash comb. This mascara is allergy-tested and can be used by people with sensitive eyes.

3. Maybelline New York Lash Stiletto

This conditioning mascara from Maybelline is made with Vitamin B-5. This mascara is aptly called Stiletto because it claims to boost your lashes and add up to 70 percent length. It’s like high heels but for your eyelashes. Maybelline’s formula also adds some shine to your lashes versus other mascaras. There are two Lash Stiletto options available: Waterproof or washable.