These LED Teeth Whitening Devices Are More Affordable Than You’d Think

Over the past decade, at-home teeth whitening has come a long, long way. While going into the dentist (ugh, the worst) is clearly the most effective course of action, there are some pretty advanced ways to combat yellowing teeth without having to shell out the major bills at the dentist. Back in the day, whitening toothpastes, strips, and even gargling peroxide — if you want to be super old school — were some of the only out-of-office options. Just like LED light treatments used on the skin for anti-aging and acne benefits, at-home LED devices are now being used to brighten up your pearly whites. And, while were initially rather costly, finding the best LED teeth whiteners when you’re on a budget is surprisingly pretty easy.

As an avid and long-term drinker (addict?) of coffee, I can safely say that my teeth have most certainly paid the price. And while I’m definitely insecure about my stained teeth, I am certainly not willing to give up my morning (and afternoon, let’s be honest) cup of joe for a blinding smile. With that being said, despite my aversion for quitting such common teeth-staining culprits, I’m also a big advocate for finding ways to combat years of my habit, without relying on costly in-office treatments to get the job done. Frankly — and apologies if this is slightly gross — if I’m going to go to a dentist’s office, it’s going to be for cavity, root canal, or something relatively serious. Because no one in their right minds wants to be in dental engine if it isn’t absolutely necessary…or perhaps that’s just me.

LED whitening kits work blast away discoloration by using a topical whitening solution alongside an mouth-sized LED light. LED technology has been found to amplify the effects of whitening solutions, which are generally peroxide-based. I thought the idea was a gimmick, to be sure. But after experimenting with a few on the market, I’ve found they actually do work, and some of the kits don’t cost more than my once go-to whitening strips.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Auraglow Deluxe Home Whitening System

This comprehensive whitening kit comes with an LED light, 35% carbamide peroxide brightening gel solution, 2 gel syringes for easy application, a tray and a case for travel. The universal mouth tray also doesn’t force you to boil or mold to get the right fit to your mouth either, which really gives this option extra points for being so hassle-free.

2. Crest 3D Whitening Strips LED Light Kit

I’ve used Crest’s White Strips on and off for years because I honestly believe they work and give you visible results after just a couple uses. Now, you can get even better and faster results with their latest whitening strip kit complete with an LED device. And the results actually last up to 36 months, which is clearly impressive. I’m totally hooked.

3. Dr. Song Teeth Whitening System

This teeth whitening system may be one of the most affordable options on the market, but the results don’t reflect the lower price point by any means. The kit comes with everything you need to brighten up your pearly (or not so pearly) whites, including 3 syringes packed with peroxide-based whitening gel, a tray and an LED accelerator light.