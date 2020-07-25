LED Lighted Makeup Mirrors That You Can Fit in Your Carry-On

Doing your makeup in bad fluorescent lighting in your hotel room isn’t the best experience. You don’t really have any idea how your foundation or highlighter is going to look in the daylight. You could look like a ghost or a girl who went a few shades too dark on her face. You won’t realize it until it’s too late. Sure, you can spend a lot of time editing your pics so you look normal, but you don’t want to do that when you’re sipping wine in Santorini or trying to enjoy your friend’s wedding. Don’t let a bad mirror with poor lighting throw off your day or vacation. Invest in an LED lighted makeup mirror, so you’ll always know what you look like. They make mini-versions of that elaborate LED lighted vanity mirror you have at home.

We rounded up the best LED lighted travel makeup mirror for you. All of our picks will fit into your carry-on easily. Two of our picks will even fit in your average purse. The mirrors all boast long-lasting LEDs, so you don’t have to constantly shell out to replace the lights. They also come with 10X magnification mirrors that allow you to remain attuned to your pores while on the road. Check out our favorites below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror

With a beautiful case, you’ll love slipping this mirror into your bag. This mirror endeavors to give you the most accurate view of yourself—for better or worse. It has daytime LED, so it reflects natural sunlight back at you with the correct colors. Then you can for sure see if that red lipstick is too harsh. It might look like a small compact in the photos, but this baby gives a 5-in. large view. One mirror is just a regular mirror, while the other mirror gives you 10X the magnification. The LED bulbs will last up to 20,000 hours.

2. KOOLORBS 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror

If you’re going to a special event while traveling and know you’ll want a larger mirror to look into, check out this pick. It weighs less than 1 lb. and can easily fit into your suitcase. This mirror is also equipped with a suction cup on the bottom, which allows you to place it flat or even wall- or mirror-mount it. You can get a closer look when you’re tweezing your eyebrows or applying lipstick. It has 10X magnification and three adjustable color lighting and brightness. It takes three AAA batteries, which you’ll need to buy.

3. KEDSUM 1X/10X Double Sided LED Lighted Makeup Mirror

This compact packs quite the punch. Even though it’s small enough to put in your purse, you’ll get a clear look at your face. There are two mirrors, one normal mirror and 10X magnification. You can choose to turn the LED lights on the top mirror, the bottom mirror or both. The best part about this compact is that you can fold it to make a mini-raised vanity, thanks to the bracket underneath. The seller claims that the LED lights will never run out or fade.