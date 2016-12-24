StyleCaster
The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Dry, Dull Hair

Lauren Caruso
by
Best Conditioner Dry Hair
Photo: Imaxtree

You finally stopped beating your hair into submission with heat tools every morning, you swapped out your shampoo for something more coddling, and you’ve been masking twice a week for lord-knows-how-long—but your hair is still in a state of emergency. (Been there.) Sure, a haircut might be the next order of business, but before you chop off a few inches in the name of soft, shiny hair, there’s one more thing you should try: a leave-in.

Yep, the same product that you’ve been avoiding because it “weighs your hair down” or is “an annoying extra step” or whatever your excuse is could be the secret to a perfect hair day—especially when your hair is Sahara-levels of dry. We culled the best leave-in-conditioners for dry, brittle hair, so you can avoid scheduling a haircut for that much longer. (Just kidding, you probably still need a trim.)

Aussie Hair Insurance Leave-in Conditioner, $3.43; at Aussie

Photo: Aussie

Alterna Caviar CC Cream, $39; at Ulta

Photo: Alterna

Davines Dede Hair Mist, $30; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Davines

It's a 10 Miracle Leave In Conditioner, $13.49; at Target

Photo: It's A 10

Klorane Leave-in Concentrate with Essential Olive Extract, $20; at Bluemercury

Photo: Klorane

Jordan Seban Hair L’Huile, $48; at Le Vert Beauty

Photo: Jordan Seban

Little Barn Apothecary Chamomile + Rosemary Hair Oil, $16.99; at The Stell

Photo: Little Barn Apothecary

Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner, $31; at David Pirrotta

Photo: Sachajuan

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Reparative Leave-In Conditioner, $10.99; at Target

Photo: SheaMoisture

Why Your Winter Gloves Shouldn't Be a Total Afterthought

