Lavender-Hued Shampoos to Combat Brass & Keep Blondes Bright

Maintaining blonde hair (at least, color-treated blonde hair) is not the shade of choice for the low maintenance. Not only is lightening naturally-darker locks expensive, but it also requires a lot of upkeep—especially if you’re not cool with grown-out dark roots peeking through every month and a half or so. Sure, there are few blessed souls who born with naturally golden locks, but for the majority of us “bottle blondes,” maintaining highlights, bleach, and tones, or whatever blonding method of choice you prefer, it can be a tough task to maintain vibrancy and combat brass (a.k.a. yellow or orange tones) in between appointments at the salon.

Fortunately, using lavender or purple-hued shampoo once or twice a week can help you extend the life of your blonde, and keep your color looking bright and brass-free. Because purple is across from orange on the color wheel, it effectively counteracts brassy shades, while also helping to protect your color against the dulling effects of hard water buildup and UV rays.

Whether you’re a golden, natural blonde with ombre pieces, a buttery blonde with all-over baby lights, or a platinum blonde bleach and tone, there are plenty of lavender shampoos that will help you maintain your pricey color and keep your locks looking the way they did when you left the salon. Even if you’re not blonde, using one of these toning, using a cool-toned, color-enhancing shampoo is also great for light and medium brunettes who are struggling with orange tones. Ahead, here are some of my favorite, go-to lavender shampoos that keep my champagne blonde highlights bright and vibrant when I can’t make it to my colorist.

1. Fanola No Yellow Purple Shampoo

This is the shampoo I saw being used several colorists in my salon, so you know it works for maintenance purposes if it can replace an actual toner. This richly-pigmented shampoo will give you significant anti-brass results quickly, so you don’t want to leave it on too long unless you’re looking for a lavender look.

2. Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo

I’ve been using this violet shampoos for years, even was my hair was light, chestnut brown, so it’s also a great formula if you’re a dark blonde or light brunette and want to brighten up your locks just a bit without resorting to bleach or box dye (which is never a good idea). While this formula doesn’t lather as much as I’d like, it does the job—and does it well.

3. Tigi Bed Head Dumb Blonde Purple Toning Shampoo

This ultra-pigmented formula deposits some serious brass-canceling effects without having to leave it on your hair for an extended period of time (which often leaves to over-drying). Dumb Blonde is actually infused with Polyquaternium 10, which conditions hair and keeps frizz at bay as well.