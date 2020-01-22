Take a Chance on One of These Lash Serums for Your Longest Flutter Yet

Scroll To See More Images

Investing in the best lash serum is not for the faint of heart. In other words, if you’re looking for instant gratification, grab a brow pencil and call it a day. But if you’re willing to wait for lasting results and stick to a daily routine, any of these formulas are worth your hard-earned coins. Though it can take weeks and more often months for visible results, lash and brow serums are a surefire way to retrain your skin and those teeny hairs into healthy, consistent growth with lots of density to boot.

Contrary to popular belief, not all lash serums are ridiculously expensive. To that same point, not all of the expensive ones are a gimmick either. Regardless of price tags, I recommend investing in one that packs a couple (not just one!) of growth-enhancing ingredients in its formula, along with clinical testing results and of course, product reviews that include at least a couple impress before-and-afters. Should you want to throw one into your daily beauty rotation, I recommend any of these top-rated favorites.

The top-selling lash product on Amazon is this botanical-based formula that has been clinically tested by dermatologists to increase the length and thickness of your lashes in 60 days.

You’ll be impressed by the before-and-after photos shared by Amazon reviewers. This inexpensive serum is a top-seller thanks to its derm-approved and non-irritating formula that promises results in as little as 4 weeks.

Grande Cosmetics is undoubtedly an authority in the lash and brow growth space. Its best-selling lash serum is made with L-Proline, an essential amino acid for lash hair as well as other botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid for hydration.

The name says it all: an intense blend of biotin, essential fatty acids, pumpkin seed extract and more for longer and better hydrated eyelashes.

In addition to toning down under-eye puffiness and blurring deep-set lines, this luxe concentrate can also be used along the lash line to fortify short, dry lashes.

For those who want a clean beauty option, Lashfood’s lash enhancer is enriched with an exclusive phyto-medic complex (aka “medicinal herb extracts”) to improve and boost the overall condition of your lashes.

If you’re losing lashes everytime you take off mascara, it’s time to incorporate this affordable solution into your routine. It’s enriched with a handful of ingredients that will boost strength, moisture retention and growth: glycerin, pro-vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, madecassoside and arginine.

Another drugstore option for preventing lash fallout is this vitamin B5-enriched serum, complete with a soft cotton brush for gentle application.

This lash serum is far from conventional and made with buzzy ingredients, like hemp-derived cannabis seed extract and quinoa, to grow and thicken your brows and lashes.

Eleven percent (!!) of this formula is a peptide and biotin complex to improve the density and length of lashes while another 11 percent is a conditioning complex to keep them moisturized and soft.

If you’re anything like me and struggle to actually remember applying a lash serum, this multi-beneficial product is a water-resistant eyeliner and serum in one that will support quicker lash growth.

It’s one, if not the top-recommended lash growth product for a reason. Its formula is a highly potent blend of growth and moisture ingredients including Hexatein 1 Complex, a unique blend exclusive to RapidLash.

The best part of this lash serum, besides the arginine-rich formula, is the cotton swab-like applicator for gently brushing the product onto the lashes and brows.

