These Lace Tint Sprays are the Secret to Natural-Looking Wigs

If there’s one thing wig-wearers can agree on, it’s this—not all lace is created equally. With the exception of transparent or HD lace wigs, most units come with lace that can appear ashy and unnatural, especially on darker skin tones. The contrasting color of lace to your natural skin tone can easily make the grids on your lace front visible. Ultimately, this type of wig should mimic the look of a natural scalp, so having the best lace tint spray is pretty important.

While applying makeup such as foundation, concealers, and powders is common practice for blending lace wigs, it can also get messy. Personally, I’ve found that makeup gets everywhere, especially if you remove your wigs daily. Also, makeup on lace tends to cake up and sometimes appear a bit orange and unnatural. Instead of applying makeup to conceal your lace, tint spray may be a better option.

In the simplest terms, lace tint spray is a pigmented spray solution meant to make your lace wig blend in with your skin tone. Just spray (as many layers as you need), let it air dry, and slay the day. Here’s a shortlist of options that will (happily) lead to a 404 error—lace not found.

EBIN New York Tinted Lace Aersol Spray

This pigmented yet buildable spray is among one of the more popular lace tints to catch the attention of wig enthusiasts. It’s also available in a variety of colors.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Leg Spray

Though this technically isn’t intended to tint lace wigs, it comes highly recommended by YouTubers. The water and transfer-resistant formula is the perfect solution for faking bleached knots or just bringing your lace wig to the next level.

Wigtensions Lace Tint Spray

Though smell may not be super important in regards to lace tints, we will share that this particular one smells like roses. Why not get a whiff of something pleasant while slaying your wig?

Wig Dealer Lace Tint

Undertones matter when it comes to finding the perfect lace tint spray. In addition to the buildability of this formula, the shades vary in under tone, which may make all the difference in helping your wig look more realistic.

Tailored Crowns Lace Overlay

Available in 6 shades, this lace tint reigns supreme for making your lace “melt” into your skin. Don’t let the price tag fool you—this lace tint covers all bases.

The Wig Gurus Lace Wigs and Lace Front Tint

Dubbed “the savior” for lace wigs, this lace tint is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free just in case you’re looking for a safer alternative.

