5 Reasons to Upgrade Your Sheet Mask with Lace

Lace is a fabric I’d most often equate with pretty (but mostly uncomfortable) lingerie, or the array of Self Portrait dresses I’d like to own. However, it’s also a material carrying some weight in the beauty space, thanks to brands like Givenchy and Dermovia, which are offering sheet masks crafted entirely from lace.

Like the regular sheet masks you’ve been using for months, the lace variety is soaked in ingredients that promise to make your skin glow while addressing a variety of issues, from acne to aging. However, instead of the regular cotton sheet, treatments are infused in gauzy fabric that’s supposed to increase absorption while firming up your skin.

It makes sense: Doctors and aestheticians use cotton gauze for compression to allow the skin to breathe while infusing various active ingredients through the holey fabric, which fans believe helps expel toxins. “A traditional sheet mask traps and seals everything into the skin,” explains Anita Sun, the woman behind Dermovia.

Sun also has 15 years of experience working as a medical aesthetician and has designed Dermovia’s masks in a stretchy natural cotton lace that hooks over your ears with a chin strap to provide a “compression treatment” for your face. “Compression is most commonly used in the medical field to speed up skin healing,” she explained, promising that this means that the results you’ll see are “far superior to traditional sheet masks.” “Skin is left lifted, firm, and hydrated immediately after one use–with regular use, the results are long term,” she said.

Of the lace masks I tried, Dermovia’s were my favorite—specifically the “Rejuvenating Collagen” and “Smoothing Peptides” treatments that you can pick up online for $15, which left my skin looking and feeling hydrated, smooth, and plump. The best bit is that they contour so well to your face that there’s no spillage or mess, and the mask doesn’t fall off if you need to move around the house. A little less expensive but also quite hydrating and easy to use were the Banila Co Radiant Lace Hydrogel masks. And while I can’t honestly say that I noticed the lace specifically making any particularly dramatic difference, the products were effective in their own right—and they sure make for a killer IG photo. Click through the slideshow to shop five of our favorites.