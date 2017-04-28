13 Best Korean Beauty Products That’ll Truly Transform Your Skin

By now, unless you’ve been living under a rock—no, scratch that; unless you’ve been living in a “Blast from the Past” apocalyptic bunker for the last two years with zero communication with the outside world, then you’ve undoubtedly already heard of America’s obsession with Korean beauty products, and for good reason: They really, truly work.
Sure, on one side of the K-beauty spectrum, you’ve got your gimmicky banana-shaped hand creams and hair masks housed in mayonnaise jars, but on the other side, you’ve got insanely powerful eye creams infused with snail mucin (which helps reduce fine lines), cleansing oils and balms that remove waterproof makeup without stripping skin, gentle toners that kill whiteheads and blackheads while moisturizing your face, and approximately a billion other excellent mashups that all work to hydrate your skin while zapping dark spots, wrinkles, discoloration, and acne. Basically, K-beauty is life.
But we also know that K-beauty can be overwhelming—where do you start when you don’t even know what half of the ingredients do, and you can’t physically pick them up in the skin-care aisle at Walgreens? That’s where we come in. We rounded up the 13 best, top-rated, must-have-or-I’ll-cry products that have become cult favorites in the Korean (and now American) beauty world, so you, too, can fall in love. Click through to see the lineup!
To plump fine lines and brighten dark spots...
To hydrate and soften dry, sensitive skin...
To remove every speck of makeup while mattifying oily skin...
I'm Meme I'm Cleansing Oil #02 Fresh Oil for Oily/Combination Skin, $14; at Memebox
To remove every speck of makeup while moisturizing dry skin...
Banila Co Clean It Zero Classic, $16; at Soko Glam
To annihilate all blackheads that dare touch your nose...
Holika Holika Pig Nose Clear Blackhead 3 Step Kit, $2.50; at Memebox
To unclog pores, brighten skin, and smooth bumps...
Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner, $19; at Soko Glam
To gently exfoliate and clarify acne-prone skin...
Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $9; at Memebox
To hardcore moisturize dry, dull skin...
Manefit Bling Bling Hydro Gel Mask in Energizing Rose, $6; at Soko Glam
To fade dark spots and protect against wrinkle-causing free radicals...
Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum, $23; at Soko Glam
To plump fine lines and hydrate all skin types...
Missha Time Revolution First Treatment Essence, $49; at Soko Glam
To naturally exfoliate dry patches and flakes...
Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off, $10; at Soko Glam
To cleanse skin and remove makeup on the go...
Su:M37 Miracle Rose Cleansing Stick, $28; at Soko Glam
To magically (no, really) zap popped pimples while you sleep...
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch, $5; at Soko Glam
