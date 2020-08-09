Korean Face Mask Sheet Packs That You Need to Try

K-Beauty has taken the skincare industry by storm. It’s not new to the scene by any means, and South Korea’s beauty philosophies have become a major part of your skincare and makeup routines already. Even if you don’t know it. That CC cream you love so much? That concept came from Korea. Their 10-step beauty routines have inspired us to take our skincare to the next level. The goal of K-Beauty skincare is that your skin looks so luminous and clear that you don’t even need foundation. The best Korean face mask sheet packs are a great way to dive-in into K-Beauty if you aren’t familiar or something fun to add to your repertoire if you are.

Made with gentle ingredients and packaged well, these sheet sets are a great way to try a lot of different mask varieties, from anti-aging to moisturizing. You try them all and see which have the best effects on your skin. Plus, these masks are so easy to use. You just take them out, put them on your face and sit back and wait for the essences to absorb. We wish the rest of our skincare routine was so low-maintenance. We rounded up three different face mask sheet brands you should check out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheets

Your skin will get everything it needs with this comprehensive sheet mask set. You get 16 sheet masks that accomplish a variety of things, from soothing to brightening to anti-aging. Full of collagen, Vitamin E and antioxidants, this set will revitalize your skin. Unlike other sheet masks, each mask in this set has eye-lid cover, if you want to use it to give yourself a truly relaxing treatment.

2. Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Face Mask

If your skin has lost some of its elasticity and needs a pick-me-up, check out this sheet mask set. Containing ingredients like aloe vera, collagen peptide and hyaluronic acid, this mask was designed in Korea and made in America. It’s anti-inflammatory and soothing, especially on sensitive skin. The sheet masks are plant-based and biodegradable; the collagen comes from seaweed and the mask is made out of soft microfiber. It’s available in a 10 count or a 15 count.

3. Sheet mask by Glam Up

With this set mask set, you get 12 varieties, including Japanese Sake, Peppermint, Tea Tree and many more. These cruelty-free masks address all of your skin problems. There are moisturizing masks, anti-inflammatory masks, masks for dull skin and anti-aging masks. These masks promise to absorb evenly and will become easy to lift off of your face when all of the essences have transferred from the mask into your skin.