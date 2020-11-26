The Best K-Beauty Gifts Everyone On Your List Will Love

It used to be that just a few stores sold K-beauty products or you had to head to your local Koreatown to find the chicest items for yourself and your friends and family. Now, some of the best Korean beauty gifts are sold at our favorite big-box retailers including Ulta and Sephora and only Korean sites such as SokoGlam. Even Amazon has some great K-beauty gifts. This year, there are some of the best sets we’ve seen with skin care and makeup that will satisfy everyone on your list.

The holidays might look different this year but chances are you’re still gift-giving, especially if you’re not getting to travel to see loved ones. That makes it even more important to find that special gift you know your mom or sister will love. When it comes to Korean beauty, there are so many options to choose from.

If your sibling loves nothing more than taking a bath, you can find yummy-smelling soaps and lotions. And if your mom is dealing with mask breakouts, K-beauty has some of the best acne options around. Does your little brother want to be the next James Charles? Well, there’s colorful makeup to choose from, too. Overwhelmed with where to start? We’ve included some of our favorite gifts, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Belif Let It Glow Set

The best-selling The True Cream – Moisturizing Bomb and The Aqua Bomb Jelly Cleanser are in this festive set, along with Witch Hazel Herbal Extract Toner and Moisturizing Eye Bomb.

Too Cool For School Egg-Ssential Skincare Set

Get the Korean brand’s iconic egg skin care set plus a cleansing brush.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Kit

Gift your BFF the glass skin life with mini versions of the Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Wild Dew Treatment Essence, Glass Skin Refining Serum and Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream.

Moonshot Rêve De Paris Eyeshadow Palette

This 10-shade palette, with matte and metallic hues, looks way more expensive than it is.

Kaja Air Heart Lipstick + Cheeky Stamp Blush Set

The monochromatic makeup trend is so easy with this cheeky blush set.

I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Set + Keep Calm and Hydrate On Bundle

Give your skin care-obsessed friend this epic 14-piece face mask set.

Soko Glam 12 Good (Skin) Days Ahead Set

This Korean skin care advent calendar is shockingly good, filled with 15 products (both full-size and deluxe-size) with a value of $182.

Hanskin Glass Skin On The Go Set

This super-cute kit has all of the Korean brand’s skin care essentials whether you’re traveling or not. There’s PHA Pore Cleansing Oil, Hyaluron Skin Essence, Hyaluron Moisture Cream and PHA Pore Cleansing Balm.

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set

Glow Recipe’s adorable gift sets are on sale, including this watermelon-themed favorite.

Etude House Matte Chic Lip Lacquer

Give the gift of that just-kissed look in 15 shades.

CosRx Favorites Best Sellers Set

Once your friend uses CosRx’s travel-sized skin care essentials, they’ll be obsessed with the brand. There’s AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser and Oil Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion.