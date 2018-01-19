The 7 Best Korean Anti-Aging Beauty Products That Seriously Work

It feels like there are billions of anti-aging products currently lining the shelves of every beauty aisle in the world, promising to magically erase any and all signs of wrinkles and fine lines from your face. But let us also welcome you to this harsh reality: No product can truly stop your skin’s natural process of aging (nope, not even that $800 diamond-infused eye cream). And although we’ll probably never find a real-life miracle product—other than retinoids; sorry, they’re the gold-standard for a reason—we may have found a freakishly close second: Korean beauty anti-agers.
Considering the skin-care gods behind K-beauty products are responsible for arguably the most innovative and effective formulas on the market right now, like cleansers with skin-tightening egg whites, and eye creams loaded with fine-line-plumping snail extract (yup), we think it’s officially time to turn to the masters of truly flawless skin for your new anti-aging routine. And with K-beauty brands becoming more accessible every week (they’re even available at Target and CVS), you have pretty much zero reason not to immediately stock up on the top-rated brands. That is, unless you have no idea where to start.
So to help you out, we combed through the top-rated cult favorites to find the seven best K-beauty anti-aging products on the market right now, below.
A version of this article was originally published in May 2017.
Too Cool For School Egg Mousse Soap Facial Cleanser
Lest you think egg whites are only for breakfast, this foaming face wash is filled with protein-rich egg whites that work to create a temporary tightening effect on your skin. You know, like instant Botox, without the pain.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Too Cool For School
Cosrx Honey Ceramide Full Moisture Cream
Not only is this moisturizer packed with zit-fighting honey, but it's also filled with skin-plumping ceramides, which work to protect and repair your skin’s natural barrier while locking in hydration.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Cosrx
Amore Pacific Future Response Age Defense Serum
What do you get when you mix a bunch of antioxidants with redness-reducing green tea and free radical-fighting pine mushroom extract? This very excellent, dark spot-minimizing serum.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Amore Pacific
Dr. Dream Refreshing Rose Mist
Formulated with soothing rose water extract and skin-brightening niacinamide, this mist not only refreshes blah skin, but actively works against the formation of dark spots and discoloration.
$28 at Peach and Lily
Photo:
Dr. Dream
Mizon Multi Function Formula Snail Repair Eye Cream
Formulated with snail filtrate (yes, snail), an extract that promotes cell growth and reduces fine lines, and meadowfoam seed soil, which is packed with damage-protecting antioxidants, this lightweight eye cream is an anti-aging powerhouse, without the heavy finish.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Mizon
Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask
Meet sleeping masks—lightweight, super-hydrating gels that form a protective barrier over your skin while you sleep to leave you looking like a dewy goddess in the morning. And this superhero in particular is loaded with vitamins E and C, which smooth and brighten uneven complexions, along with plankton extracts to lock in moisture and plump fine lines.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Shiseido
Whamisa Organic Flowers & Aloe Vera Fermented Hydrogel Sheet Mask
This super-hydrating sheet mask is packed with soothing flower extracts, along with line-softening aloe vera, which increases elasticity and may help boost your skin's natural collagen production over time.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Whamisa