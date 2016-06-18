The 5 Best Kiss-Proof Lipsticks, According to the Internet

It’s currently 2016, which means it’s been many moons since the modern woman did away with the notion that she should care what men think about her makeup. That is, and always has been, a fallacy—but there’s a whole other physical problem presented by the part of the venn diagram where “makeup” and “lovers” meet in the middle. That part is called kissing.
The possibility of getting up close and personal, whether it’s with a known quantity or perfect stranger, should not pose a threat to your ability to wear red lipstick or pink lipstick or black lipstick (or no lipstick at all, for that matter, but that’s not the point). Just about every brand ever has promised some kind of kiss-proof formula at some point in time, but the question of which ones can actually follow through on that “guarantee” has always been up for debate.
True, we’ve all been told not to believe everything we read on the internet, but when multiple sources are in agreement, that has to mean something in the way of truth. (Citation needed.) So back to those kiss-proof lipsticks: when in doubt, turn to the wealth of beauty knowledge on Reddit, which is actually useful for some things that aren’t porn—who would have known? These five formulas come highly recommended as the best kiss-proof lipsticks around. If you don’t quite believe it, go ahead and try ’em yourself.
By all accounts, this unassuming tube of two-step color is the definitive best in class—in fact, it's difficult to get it off even when you want to. "Honestly, MAKE UP FOR EVER should be paying for how much I can't shut up about this lipstick," says one reviewer. "It's totally waterproof and smudge-proof … definitely my favorite makeup item of all time." Says another: "[This is] truly the only one that could last through a nuclear apocalypse."
MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Rouge Liquid Lipstick, $24; at Sephora
Long before Kylie's Lip Kits (maybe even before Kylie Jenner was born), there was this creamy matte classic, which guarantees full-coverage color in a super lightweight, non-drying formula. "I've had it survive through four-hour multi-course family dinners with only the most minimal of fading," a commenter says, which means that not only is it kiss-proof, but stuffing-your-face-proof, too.
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24; at Stila
We all doubted the former "L.A. Ink" star's ability to launch a successful beauty empire, and we were all proven wrong. (Ouch.) Her liquid lipstick is a notable standout for its endless number of shades, insane lasting power, and smooth finish. "[It] can survive chaste kisses without leaving a color mark and doesn't become a mess," one reviewer testifies. Emphasis on chaste.
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20; at Sephora
Most lip color-obsessed people agree that this lip stain from Sephora's in-house brand is less like a stain and more like a creamy, high-coverage liquid lipstick that also happens to be amazing. "I wore [it] to be a multiple-course dinner and it barely budged," a commenter said. (Which is maaaaybe more important than a lipstick that lasts through a kiss. Just saying.)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain, $14; at Sephora
A stroll (or must buy something right now frenzy) through any well-stocked drugstore aisle will lead you straight to this legendary formula, which is similar to the MAKE UP FOR EVER version at half the price. "It comes with a balm and a liquid lipstick, and the balm can be used to keep your lips glossy and prevent them from drying out," explains one devoted reviewer.
L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Last Lipcolor, $12.99; at L'Oreal Paris