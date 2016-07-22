35 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Were Hair Goals

The Kardashians have certainly had their fair share of beauty missteps (see: all of 2007). But now that all the chunky highlights and unfortunate side-bangs are behind us, it’s impossible to deny that the Kardashian-Jenner kamp (sorry) has been winning the hair game for the past few years. And they all have one woman to thank for their inimitably shiny, perpetually perfect manes: Jen Atkin. The celeb-stylist-turned-BFF—and founder of cult-favorite hair-care line Ouai—is pretty much the MVP keeping up with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.
And, while you probably can’t get Atkin to fly to four cities in fewer days just to keep up with your hair, re-creating their looks isn’t as difficult as you’d think. “I love prepping the hair with a lightweight volumizer before I blow-dry to support the style and give lift. I love Christophe Robin and Davines Voluimizing Mists for their super lightweight formulas,” she says. And if you follow her on Snapchat (@jenatkinhair), you’ll know Atkin probably goes through a dozen Wave Sprays and Hair Oils every week, too. As for how she gets their hair to actually stay in place once she’s done with it: “A great blow-dry is key to long-lasting volume, so I always use my Dyson Supersonic Blow Dyer and Harry Josh boar bristle brush, paying extra attention to the root when drying.”
See? It really is that simple. Ahead, 35 times the Kardashian-Jenner ladies were walking (posing?) #hairgoals.