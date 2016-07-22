StyleCaster
35 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Were Hair Goals

Lauren Caruso
The Kardashians have certainly had their fair share of beauty missteps (see: all of 2007). But now that all the chunky highlights and unfortunate side-bangs are behind us, it’s impossible to deny that the Kardashian-Jenner kamp (sorry) has been winning the hair game for the past few years. And they all have one woman to thank for their inimitably shiny, perpetually perfect manes: Jen Atkin. The celeb-stylist-turned-BFF—and founder of cult-favorite hair-care line Ouai—is pretty much the MVP keeping up with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. 

And, while you probably can’t get Atkin to fly to four cities in fewer days just to keep up with your hair, re-creating their looks isn’t as difficult as you’d think. “I love prepping the hair with a lightweight volumizer before I blow-dry to support the style and give lift. I love Christophe Robin and Davines Voluimizing Mists for their super lightweight formulas,” she says. And if you follow her on Snapchat (@jenatkinhair), you’ll know Atkin probably goes through a dozen Wave Sprays and Hair Oils every week, too. As for how she gets their hair to actually stay in place once she’s done with it: “A great blow-dry is key to long-lasting volume, so I always use my Dyson Supersonic Blow Dyer and Harry Josh boar bristle brush, paying extra attention to the root when drying.”

See? It really is that simple. Ahead, 35 times the Kardashian-Jenner ladies were walking (posing?) #hairgoals.

 

 

 

 

1 of 35

Kim Kardashian

We’re used to Kim’s signature super-dark, super-shiny hair, but she’s experimented with both honey and platinum blonde.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé ditched her naturally dark hair in exchange for a lighter, beachier vibe years ago.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Probably the only human in existence that can still make pin-straight, waist-length hair look chic, Kourtney’s the least experimental with her strands.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

The most unorthodox of the Kardashian-Jenner women with her hair, Kylie wears a wig 75 percent of the time, experts (me) estimate.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall can do no wrong. This we know.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner

I'm pretty sure Kris Jenner just experiments with the amount of pomade she uses.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn's figured out what works—loose barrel curls—and sticks with it. And she wouldn't be a Kardashian-Jenner if she didn't have bangs at least once.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner

North West

North is the embodiment of #tolddlergoals, which is apparently a hashtag with more than 1,000 posts on Instagram. Cool.

North West

