16 K-Beauty Products You Should Never Leave Ulta Without

You’ll be hard-pressed to meet someone who hasn’t at least walked through an Ulta or perused the store’s website. Its shelves (both brick-and-mortar and digital) are that perfect mix of drugstore and designer brands, with more sales than we can keep up with. And then there are the unfairly overlooked brands, most of which are also some of the best K-beauty products Ulta has to offer. We need to do better people!
In all seriousness, a Korean Beauty lineup will have your skin looking like a Glossier ad and completely elevate your knowledge of unconventional, but totally effective ingredients like snail mucin and donkey milk. My favorite part of shopping exclusively K-beauty is knowing that I’ll probably save a lot of money because rarely is there a moisturizer or face mask that costs more than a cheap lunch.
Next time you’re in Ulta, I implore you to sample some of these skincare favorites. It’s guaranteed that you’ll buy at least one.
Cos Rx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Snail mucin sounds kind-of gross, but it’s actual a powerhouse ingredient for hydrating and brightening the skin. This essence, meant to be used in between your cleanser and moisturizer is 96% snail mucin.
$21 at Ulta
Dearpacker Rose Honey Mask
This face mask, made of actual flowers, is soaked in honey essence and honey extract to hydrate and provide antibacterial benefits for breakouts and irritation.
$3 at Ulta
Erborian Glow Creme Illuminating Primer
Wear this moisturizer, infused with licorice root extract, under your makeup to get a subtle highlight that’ll have everyone asking what filter you used in your selfies.
$42 at Ulta
Goodal Phytowash Cleansing Foam
This gentle cleanser balances face sebum and utilizes plant-derived ingredients to effectively remove makeup, making it a must-have for oily and sensitive skin types.
$20 at Ulta
Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence
As it turns out, a killer combo of hyaluronic acid and algae extract is the key to “glass” skin.
$25 at Ulta
I Dew Care Space Kitten Black Peel-Off Mask
Paint on, take a selfie, and peel off this charcoal-infused mask to remove every single bit of makeup and oil off your T-zone.
$23 at Ulta
Leaders Aloe Soothing Renewal Mask
This cotton sheet mask uses organic aloe vera leaf extract to soothe sensitive skin and cactus extract to replenish moisture.
$5 at Ulta
Mamonde Lip Sleeping Mask
Pamper your lips while you sleep and apply this ultra-hydrating treatment before shutting off the lights. (Pro-tip: you can also wear it as a balm during the day.)
$14 at Ulta
Oh K! Watermelon & Citrus Foot Peel
A trifecta of fruit acids (watermelon, pink grapefruit, blood orange) exfoliate the skin so dead, dry layers fall off, leaving you with smooth, moisturized heels.
$7.99 at Ulta
Oozoo Water-Bang Hydrating Mask
A coconut water-based hydrator inspired by Cleopatra’s legendary milk baths to give you a dewy glow.
$4 at Ulta
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum
This all-in-one super juice serum does everything from even out tone to calm redness to gradually improving texture.
$39 at Ulta
re:p Bio Fresh Mask With Real Calming Herb
This is the only mask you’ll want after a long day in the sun, thanks to its powerhouse ingredients: kaolin clay for calming red spots and chamomile for soothing tender skin.
$32 at Ulta
Skinfood Egg White Perfect Pore Cleansing Foam
A crazy lightweight cleanser that uses egg extract to suck up excess oil and leave you with a complexion that looks nearly poreless.
$13 at Ulta
Too Cool for School All-in-One Egg Mellow Cream
In addition to two types of egg extract this moisturizer is also infused with collagen fiber to perk up skin that’s lost some elasticity.
$36 at Ulta
Thann Facial Cleanser
Shiso leaf is an antioxidant with next-level ability to protect the skin against pollution.
$35 at Ulta
Tony Moly Magic Foot Peeling Shoes
Seven days after use, the vegetable-based formula will slowly remove keratin from the feet.
$6.50 at Ulta
