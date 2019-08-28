16 K-Beauty Products You Should Never Leave Ulta Without

Scroll To See More Images

You’ll be hard-pressed to meet someone who hasn’t at least walked through an Ulta or perused the store’s website. Its shelves (both brick-and-mortar and digital) are that perfect mix of drugstore and designer brands, with more sales than we can keep up with. And then there are the unfairly overlooked brands, most of which are also some of the best K-beauty products Ulta has to offer. We need to do better people!

In all seriousness, a Korean Beauty lineup will have your skin looking like a Glossier ad and completely elevate your knowledge of unconventional, but totally effective ingredients like snail mucin and donkey milk. My favorite part of shopping exclusively K-beauty is knowing that I’ll probably save a lot of money because rarely is there a moisturizer or face mask that costs more than a cheap lunch.

Next time you’re in Ulta, I implore you to sample some of these skincare favorites. It’s guaranteed that you’ll buy at least one.

Cos Rx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Snail mucin sounds kind-of gross, but it’s actual a powerhouse ingredient for hydrating and brightening the skin. This essence, meant to be used in between your cleanser and moisturizer is 96% snail mucin.

$21 at Ulta

Dearpacker Rose Honey Mask

This face mask, made of actual flowers, is soaked in honey essence and honey extract to hydrate and provide antibacterial benefits for breakouts and irritation.

$3 at Ulta

Erborian Glow Creme Illuminating Primer

Wear this moisturizer, infused with licorice root extract, under your makeup to get a subtle highlight that’ll have everyone asking what filter you used in your selfies.

$42 at Ulta

Goodal Phytowash Cleansing Foam

This gentle cleanser balances face sebum and utilizes plant-derived ingredients to effectively remove makeup, making it a must-have for oily and sensitive skin types.

$20 at Ulta

Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence

As it turns out, a killer combo of hyaluronic acid and algae extract is the key to “glass” skin.

$25 at Ulta

I Dew Care Space Kitten Black Peel-Off Mask

Paint on, take a selfie, and peel off this charcoal-infused mask to remove every single bit of makeup and oil off your T-zone.

$23 at Ulta

Leaders Aloe Soothing Renewal Mask

This cotton sheet mask uses organic aloe vera leaf extract to soothe sensitive skin and cactus extract to replenish moisture.

$5 at Ulta

Mamonde Lip Sleeping Mask

Pamper your lips while you sleep and apply this ultra-hydrating treatment before shutting off the lights. (Pro-tip: you can also wear it as a balm during the day.)

$14 at Ulta

Oh K! Watermelon & Citrus Foot Peel

A trifecta of fruit acids (watermelon, pink grapefruit, blood orange) exfoliate the skin so dead, dry layers fall off, leaving you with smooth, moisturized heels.

$7.99 at Ulta

Oozoo Water-Bang Hydrating Mask

A coconut water-based hydrator inspired by Cleopatra’s legendary milk baths to give you a dewy glow.

$4 at Ulta

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

This all-in-one super juice serum does everything from even out tone to calm redness to gradually improving texture.

$39 at Ulta

re:p Bio Fresh Mask With Real Calming Herb

This is the only mask you’ll want after a long day in the sun, thanks to its powerhouse ingredients: kaolin clay for calming red spots and chamomile for soothing tender skin.

$32 at Ulta

Skinfood Egg White Perfect Pore Cleansing Foam

A crazy lightweight cleanser that uses egg extract to suck up excess oil and leave you with a complexion that looks nearly poreless.

$13 at Ulta

Too Cool for School All-in-One Egg Mellow Cream

In addition to two types of egg extract this moisturizer is also infused with collagen fiber to perk up skin that’s lost some elasticity.

$36 at Ulta

Thann Facial Cleanser

Shiso leaf is an antioxidant with next-level ability to protect the skin against pollution.

$35 at Ulta

Tony Moly Magic Foot Peeling Shoes

Seven days after use, the vegetable-based formula will slowly remove keratin from the feet.

$6.50 at Ulta

