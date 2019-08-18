12 K-Beauty Products You Should Never Overlook in Sephora

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever a new beauty product launches, the chances of it being available in Sephora are pretty, for lack of a better word, big. Like really big. So much so, that most of my friends shop there exclusively whenever they need to refresh their routine with a new bottle of foundation, nude lipstick, or whatever moisturizer they swear by. With that being said, it’s pretty easy to forget that the store has also done a great job of gifting its shoppers with the best K-beauty products.

Sure, there are plenty other stores, both online and in select areas, that carry brands we have yet to hear of and plenty of the ones we’re already obsessed with, Sephora’s lineup is equally impressive. In addition to the more well-known options, like Glow Recipe and Laneige (that lip mask!), there’s also a handful of newer or underrated brands that have yet to get the hype they deserve. If you’ve never slowed down your Sephora haul and perused the K-Beauty section, here are the products you have to try at least once…or ten times.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This lip mask, formulated with vitamin C and a slew of antioxidants, works overnight to leave your pout soft and supple.

$20 at Sephora

Primary Raw DoYou Soy Milk Azulene Gel Cream

Azulene is an ingredient derived from chamomile petals, making this moisturizer a must-try for anyone dealing with a breakout or irritation.

$46 at Sephora

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Brightening Serum

In addition to the brand’s new Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask, I can confirm this pineapple-infused serum does an amazing job of exfoliating the skin, leaving it smoother and brighter.

$49 at Sephora

AmorePacific Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

When you want lightweight coverage that also delivers sun protection, grab this lighter-than-air formula and build if you want full coverage.

$60 at Sephora

belif The True Cream-Aqua Bomb

This oil-free moisturizer feels like a burst of cold air on the skin and smells so good, you’ll have trouble putting the cap back on.

$38 at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ BB Beauty Balm SPF 45

Besides its best-selling rubber face masks, the brand’s barely-there coverage option is also celebrated for its ability to leave the skin with a dewy glow and sun protection.

$39 at Sephora

Erborian Solid Cleansing Oil

At the end of a long day, nothing will take your makeup off like this balm that lathers into a cream-like texture to remove all signs of whatever you applied that morning.

$39 at Sephora

It’s Skin Macaron Lip Balm

This yummy, fruit-scented balm is infused with shea butter and cocoa butter to moisturize and lessen the amount of times you’ll need to reapply.

$10 at Sephora

Neogen Dermatology Day-Light Protection Sunscreen SPF 50

Not only is this sunscreen the kind that doesn’t leave a white cast; its fruit extract ingredients are also especially nourishing on dry skin.

$30 at Sephora

Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water Cream

Suitable for all skin types, this anti-aging moisturizer is formulated with Alaska glacier water, so you can feel cooler too.

$39 at Sephora

Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Hydration

This hydrating and brightening version of the original egg mask is the better option for those with dark spots or a dull complexion.

$6 at Sephora

Son & Park Beauty Filter Cream

Three different types of flower extracts are included in this quick-absorbing cream, most ideal for priming before makeup application.

$32 at Sephora

