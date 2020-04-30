Just 7 Effective K-Beauty Moisturizers With Amazing Word-of-Mouth

Whether you have dry, flaky skin, oily and acne-prone skin, combination or just normal skin, we all want the same thing: hydrated skin that feels strong and protected. The best K-beauty moisturizer can do just that. You can do the K-beauty 10-step routine with your new moisture cream or just incorporate it into your regular skincare routine (with one or two steps—no judgments). Use these fan-favorite hydrators day or night for smooth skin at all times.

If your skin is feeling dehydrated, look for ingredients such as skin-strengthening peptides to repair the damaged moisture barrier. Add in some ceramides to help skin retain moisture and you’re on your way to the soft, hydrated skin of your dreams. On the flip side, if heavy creams clog your pores and cause breakouts, look for those labeled “oil-free” for lightweight hydration, often with plant-based, skin-calming ingredients.

Korean skincare Is known for being effective but gentle on the skin, often free from harsh dyes and fragrances. Brands such as Then I Met You (founded by Soko Glam‘s Charlotte Cho), Peach & Lily, Belif, Nature Republic, Tonymoly, CosRx and Etude House deliver on their promises. Fans swear by these K-beauty moisturizers for a good reason. Treat your skin and give them a try, below.

Then I Met You Calming Tide Gel Cream

This lightweight moisturizer is packed with antioxidants, peptides and niacinamide to improve skin texture, stimulate collagen production and firm the skin.

Peach & Lily K-Beauty Rescue Balm

With sunflower seed oil, coptis root extract and ceramides, this ultra-healing lotion calms and protects skin.

Belif The True Cream-Moisturizing Bomb

This cushiony cream soothes cracked, dry skin with skin-loving ingredients such as Comfrey Leaf, Macadamia seed oil and Calendula extract.

Nature Republic Soothing Moisture Aloe Vera Gel

Fans swear by this hydrating gel that contains 92 percent certified organic aloe vera leaf extract for calming and hydrating skin. (Though, those with sensitive skin should note it contains alcohol.)

Tonymoly The Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream

Pure fermented green tea extract provides antioxidant for intense hydration.

CosRx Oil Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion with Birch Sap

This hypoallergenic lotion hydrates without clogging the pores, making it great for oily and acne-prone skin.

Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream

With 63.4 percent super collagen water, this cream hydrates and gives you that covetable glass skin look.