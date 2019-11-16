Holiday Gifts That Are Almost As Satisfying as a K-Beauty Shopping Spree

Scroll To See More Images

In case the abundance of Pre-black Friday sales and earlier than usual decorations didn’t make this clear, the holiday season is officially here. Temps are dropping (way quicker than we’d like to admit), Sephora’s website is overflowing with exclusive kits and we’re jotting down wishlists for any and everyone to donate to. And since the holidays aren’t exactly about ourselves, we’re conjuring next-level gifts our loved ones will swoon over too. If you’re looking to gift something a little out-of-the-ordinary, but still super on-trend, we’ve got exactly what you need: this year’s best K-beauty holiday gift sets.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that K-beauty is the reason we’re obsessed with glass skin, cream skin, and any other trend that promises the glow-up of our dreams. And whether you have a friend that is already obsessed with this overseas sensation or clueless about its existence, anything from this category will broaden their horizon. The best gifts are the ones that absolutely blow your mind and force you to ask yourself, “where has this been all my life?!” In short, that’s the kind of reaction you can expect when K-beauty is in the mix.

So of course we rounded up top skincare starter sets, double-cleansing duos and ultra-hydrating masks, but we’ve thrown in a few unexpected makeup options, too. Because we’re doing this all in the name of experimentation, right?

Banila Co Skin Starter Kit

A great introduction to double-cleansing, this four-piece set comes with two cleansers (a balm and a foam), a toner and a super hydrating cream for a well-balanced skincare routine.

$24 at Soko Glam

Glow Recipe Glow Baby Glow

Two is always better than one, especially when it includes these two top-sellers that take masking to a whole new level.

$29 at Sephora

I Dew Care Scoop Shop Skincare Duo

This pair of ice cream-inspired masks is almost too cute to wrap.

$29 at Ulta

Innisfree Best Seller Discovery Set

Another introductory set to the best of Korean beauty and it’s under $20.

$18 at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ 7 Day Mask Experiment Kit

Can it even be considered K-beauty if there’s not a slew of masks involved? We think not.

$39 at Sephora

Primera Mango Butter Hand Cream

‘Tis the season for gifting hand cream because chapped winter hands are a no-go.

$38 at Sephora

Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo

If the curiosity of double-cleansing is more than you can bear, opt for this pair to try it for yourself.

$68 at Soko Glam

Mamonde Floral Energy Discovery Set

A floral-infused skincare routine complete with a cleanser, beauty water, serum and cream.

$32 at Ulta

Peach & Lily The Instant Rescue Kit

When skin needs a little extra TLC, Peach & Lily to the rescue. Fromt tackling dark spots to restoring chapped, dry skin, this trio is the answer to our winter skincare needs.

$39 at Peach & Lily

Shangpree Marine Jewel Capsule

This pick is luxury at it’s finest. From the ornate jar to the silky, smooth serum, this screams luxurious. Not to mention the serum is formulated with olive, macadamia and avocado oil for mega-hydration.

$135 at Peach and Lily

COSRX Favorites Best Sellers Set

These tiny fan-favorites are perfect for traveling or popping in your gym bag.

$25 at Cosrx

Missha Time Revolution Artemesia Special Set

For the loved one that’s been struggling with problem skin, this soothing set will help rebalance, reset and refresh their complexion sans irritation.

$110 at Missha

Too Cool for School Artclass By Rodin Shading + Lumineuse Varnish Set

Since your complexion is on point, top it off with this illuminating pair for the final touch.

$48 at Too Cool for School

Holika Holika Cupcake Lipbalm

Everyone wears lip balm and this adorable cupcake packaging makes this budget buy totally gift-worthy.

$5 at Peach & Lily

Jung Saem Mool Artist Eyeshadow Palette

Swipe on these gorgeous earth tone shadows to create a party-ready smokey eye.

$52 at JSM Beauty

Biobelle My Diary of Beauty Secrets Facial Masks

We’re not sure what we love more, the skin-healthy masks or the bright and poppy packaging.

$22 at Ulta

The Crème Shop My Wand & Only Matte Liquid Lipstick Roses Are

Since every woman needs a true red lipstick in their makeup arsenal, this matte lippie is sure to impress.

$10 at The Crème Shop

Tony Moly Buzz Off Puffy Eyes

Erase the proof of those sleepless nights with this eye depuffing kit.

$11 at Macys

Vitabrid Dual Mask: Brightening & Luminous

What’s better than a hydration face mask? A hydrating face mask that adds luminosity and brightness.

$35 at Vitabird

Etude House Personal Color Mulit-Palette Warm

An all-in-one palette with eye, cheek and lip colors that pair great with warm skintones.

$35 at Etude House

