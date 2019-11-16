Holiday Gifts That Are Almost As Satisfying as a K-Beauty Shopping Spree

Scroll To See More Images
In case the abundance of Pre-black Friday sales and earlier than usual decorations didn’t make this clear, the holiday season is officially here. Temps are dropping (way quicker than we’d like to admit), Sephora’s website is overflowing with exclusive kits and we’re jotting down wishlists for any and everyone to donate to. And since the holidays aren’t exactly about ourselves, we’re conjuring next-level gifts our loved ones will swoon over too. If you’re looking to gift something a little out-of-the-ordinary, but still super on-trend, we’ve got exactly what you need: this year’s best K-beauty holiday gift sets.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that K-beauty is the reason we’re obsessed with glass skin, cream skin, and any other trend that promises the glow-up of our dreams. And whether you have a friend that is already obsessed with this overseas sensation or clueless about its existence, anything from this category will broaden their horizon. The best gifts are the ones that absolutely blow your mind and force you to ask yourself, “where has this been all my life?!” In short, that’s the kind of reaction you can expect when K-beauty is in the mix.
So of course we rounded up top skincare starter sets, double-cleansing duos and ultra-hydrating masks, but we’ve thrown in a few unexpected makeup options, too. Because we’re doing this all in the name of experimentation, right?
Banila Co Skin Starter Kit
A great introduction to double-cleansing, this four-piece set comes with two cleansers (a balm and a foam), a toner and a super hydrating cream for a well-balanced skincare routine.
$24 at Soko Glam
Glow Recipe Glow Baby Glow
Two is always better than one, especially when it includes these two top-sellers that take masking to a whole new level.
$29 at Sephora
I Dew Care Scoop Shop Skincare Duo
This pair of ice cream-inspired masks is almost too cute to wrap.
$29 at Ulta
Innisfree Best Seller Discovery Set
Another introductory set to the best of Korean beauty and it’s under $20.
$18 at Sephora
Dr. Jart+ 7 Day Mask Experiment Kit
Can it even be considered K-beauty if there’s not a slew of masks involved? We think not.
$39 at Sephora
Primera Mango Butter Hand Cream
‘Tis the season for gifting hand cream because chapped winter hands are a no-go.
$38 at Sephora
Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo
If the curiosity of double-cleansing is more than you can bear, opt for this pair to try it for yourself.
$68 at Soko Glam
Mamonde Floral Energy Discovery Set
A floral-infused skincare routine complete with a cleanser, beauty water, serum and cream.
$32 at Ulta
Peach & Lily The Instant Rescue Kit
When skin needs a little extra TLC, Peach & Lily to the rescue. Fromt tackling dark spots to restoring chapped, dry skin, this trio is the answer to our winter skincare needs.
$39 at Peach & Lily
Shangpree Marine Jewel Capsule
This pick is luxury at it’s finest. From the ornate jar to the silky, smooth serum, this screams luxurious. Not to mention the serum is formulated with olive, macadamia and avocado oil for mega-hydration.
$135 at Peach and Lily
COSRX Favorites Best Sellers Set
These tiny fan-favorites are perfect for traveling or popping in your gym bag.
$25 at Cosrx
Missha Time Revolution Artemesia Special Set
For the loved one that’s been struggling with problem skin, this soothing set will help rebalance, reset and refresh their complexion sans irritation.
$110 at Missha
Too Cool for School Artclass By Rodin Shading + Lumineuse Varnish Set
Since your complexion is on point, top it off with this illuminating pair for the final touch.
$48 at Too Cool for School
Holika Holika Cupcake Lipbalm
Everyone wears lip balm and this adorable cupcake packaging makes this budget buy totally gift-worthy.
$5 at Peach & Lily
Jung Saem Mool Artist Eyeshadow Palette
Swipe on these gorgeous earth tone shadows to create a party-ready smokey eye.
$52 at JSM Beauty
Biobelle My Diary of Beauty Secrets Facial Masks
We’re not sure what we love more, the skin-healthy masks or the bright and poppy packaging.
$22 at Ulta
The Crème Shop My Wand & Only Matte Liquid Lipstick Roses Are
Since every woman needs a true red lipstick in their makeup arsenal, this matte lippie is sure to impress.
$10 at The Crème Shop
Tony Moly Buzz Off Puffy Eyes
Erase the proof of those sleepless nights with this eye depuffing kit.
$11 at Macys
Vitabrid Dual Mask: Brightening & Luminous
What’s better than a hydration face mask? A hydrating face mask that adds luminosity and brightness.
$35 at Vitabird
Etude House Personal Color Mulit-Palette Warm
An all-in-one palette with eye, cheek and lip colors that pair great with warm skintones.
$35 at Etude House
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.