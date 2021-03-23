Fan-Favorite Jelly Cleansers You Need to Add to Your Rotation

Forget your foamy or exfoliant-laden cleansers, jelly cleansers are where it’s at. These cleansers are the way to go if you want hydrated and glowing skin—and let’s be real, who doesn’t? Jelly cleansers, which hail from skincare central, South Korea, are definitely having a moment, thanks to their smooth and slightly squishy texture. You know when you’re cleansing your skin and can feel that it’s getting more irritated by the second? Jelly cleansers feel gentle but effective at the same time.

As a jelly cleanser convert myself, I rounded up the best jelly cleansers on Amazon. These cleansers will unclog your pores and wipe away the day’s makeup or dirt without stripping your skin of its natural barrier. If your skin is dry from cleansing, the jelly cleanser is the answer. The only drawback of jelly cleansers is that they might not be the best at removing a ton of makeup, so perhaps use makeup wipes or a makeup remover before cleansing.

The three cleansers I picked contain gentle ingredients that work to brighten the skin while evening out the texture. All are from beloved brands that you have heard of before.

I hope that the jelly cleanser isn’t a trend that’s going away any time soon.

1. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Wash your day away with this smooth and mild jelly cleanser. With a pH of 6.1, this cleanser isn’t so harsh that it’ll mess with your natural skin barrier. If your skin reacts to harsh chemicals by becoming dry or breaking out, this is the cleanser for you. Plus, it doesn’t contain any SLS, fragrance or essential oils. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly… $32.00 buy it

2. Bioré Daily Brightening Jelly Cleanser Get that radiant glow you’ve been dreaming about with this brightening and oil-free jelly cleanser. It’ll help you unclog your pores, smooth out your skin’s texture and energize your skin. It contains Yuzu Lemon, which is a source of Vitamin C, so it’ll give your skin a boost. Bioré Daily Brightening Jelly Cleanser $6.47 buy it