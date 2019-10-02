These Ionic Blow Dryers Are Powered to Deliver a Speedy Blowout at Home

Scroll To See More Images

Regardless of how hard I try, I can never quite seem to re-create the shiny, voluminous blow out I get at the salon on my own accord. Then there’s the issue of time. Unfortunately, I’m kind of known for procrastinating when it comes to getting ready for the day. In fact, my boyfriend (embarrassingly enough) often tells me to be ready a half an hour or so before we actually have to leave, in order to give me a buffer period because he knows I’ll probably late. Aside from my lack of skills and poor time management skills when it comes to getting ready, I’m also plagued by bleach-induced damage and breakage, which has led me to dodge heat styling altogether. That is until my hair stylist suggested that I make the switch to a so-called ionic hair dryer. Despite getting to test new beauty products on the regular, I admittedly, had no idea what an ionic blow dryer even was, let alone how they work.

Basically, ionic hair dryers release negatively charged ions, which override positively charged water molecules in wet hair. Negative ions help water molecules break up into smaller ones, which results in quicker drying time and therefore, minimizes the potential for heat damage. Aside from saving you time, ionic dryers also offer a slew of hair-enhancing benefits, including promoting shine, sealing in moisture, reducing frizz, and retaining definition for curls and waves. Compared to traditional ceramic hair dryers, these next-level models are fool-proof tools to help you fake that coveted in-salon blow out. Here are some of my favorite budget-friendly models to test drive yourself.

1. Nition Negative Ions Ionic Hair Dryer

This compact hair dryer is designed with a ceramic air outlet coated with argan oil and nano silver, which helps protect hair from heat damage and leaves locks shiny and static-free. It also features three different heat settings and cool button option for customizable results.

2. Revlon Compact & Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer

This affordable compact hair dryer is perfect for travelling thanks to its pint-size design. Despite being lightweight, it doesn’t skimp on power and performance. It’s engineered with ionic technology to reduce frizz and enhance shine.

3. Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer

This professional grade blow dryer uses turbo technology to give you a speedy blowout, without causing frizz and static. It features two different concentrator nozzles, which allows you to create a personalized look, whether you’re looking for straight and sleek, voluminous waves or loose curls.