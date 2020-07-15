Hydrating Hand Creams That Nourish Dry Skin Without Leaving Behind a Greasy Film

Scroll To See More Images

It’s easy to remember to slather the skin on our face will of our favorite anti-aging, blemish-nixing, and radiance-boosting serums, creams, and potions, but more often than not we forget about the other parts of our body that are equally (and unfortunately) just as—if not more—prone to the signs of premature aging, pollution, and sun damage. Aside from remembering not to neglect our necks and chests from our daily skincare lineup, it’s also important to remember to take care of our hands and give them the same TLC that we give to other areas. While there’s no shortage of advanced (read fancy) serums and treatments to nourish our hands with, if nothing else, making sure we slap on some rich, creamy, and extra-hydrating hand cream on a daily basis is paramount to keep them smooth, soft, and free of lines and sunspots.

Many hand creams can feel ultra-heavy and thick—leaving behind a greasy residue that feels uncomfortable and transferring onto just about every single thing we touch. Fortunately, you don’t have to completely douse your precious paws in uber-rich formulas to reap the nourishing and skin-enhancing benefits they deserve. In fact, there are plenty of lightweight formulas available that dry matte and absorb quickly without compromising on the wrinkle-ironing results we’re seeking. Scroll through below to check out our favorite intensive hand creams to revive dry and chapped hands without the oily feel.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Hand Cream

This gentle and lightweight hand hydrator restores balanced moisture levels and softens rough, cracked, and super dry skin with just an application or two. It contains healing oat extracts and potent emollients to lock in hydration for twenty-four hours.

2. Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream

Not only does this concentrated yet non-sticky hand cream smell delicious, but it’s also chock full of anti-aging ingredients to keep fine lines, dark spots, and textured skin at bay.

3. Crépe Erase Advanced Anti Aging Hand Repair Treatment

Formulated to treat and prevent the signs of aging caused by dryness and environmental stressors, this firming and hydrating hand cream delivers a surge of moisture to chapped hands without leaving slimy residue behind.