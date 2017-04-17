StyleCaster
Share

12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora

by
12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
12 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

If you’re anything like us, a good chunk of your paycheck already goes to Sephora. And honestly, we can’t think of a better place to spend money—although, we’ll still take a minute to apologize to your wallet, since we’re about to entice you to go on yet another Sephora shopping spree. Because recently, we’ve discovered something new about Sephora: Lurking beneath all of the incredibly popular brands you already know and love is a whole world of indie beauty products that we somehow never knew existed, and yes, we are in love.

MORE: This Is the Best Air-Dry Cream For Your Curls

Sure, we’ll always hold our tried-and-true staples close to heart, but these indie beauty products are seriously cool, like a creamy highlighter stick that gives you Hailey Baldwin-level cheekbones, a very minimalist-looking (and hydrating) conditioning mask, and an incredibly pretty, metallic-gold lipstick (yes, gold). So start saving up now, because you have exactly five minutes until your willpower is totally depleted. Click through to see our favorites, and godspeed.

MORE: Coachella Fashion to Wear Without Looking Basic AF

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment
Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment

Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment, $42; at Sephora

Photo: Reverie
Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick
Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick

Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick in Disco Moon 04, $22; at Sephora

Photo: Stellar
Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum
Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum

Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum, $59; at Sephora

Photo: Dr Roebuck’s
Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer
Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer

Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer, $42; at Sephora

Photo: Natasha Denona
Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish-Ment Braids and Locs Spray
Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish-Ment Braids and Locs Spray

Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish-Ment Braids and Locs Spray, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Vernon Francois
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner

Kopari Coconut Rose Toner, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Kopari
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque

Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque, $65; at Sephora

Photo: Gloss Moderne
Stellar Cosmic Face Powder
Stellar Cosmic Face Powder

Stellar Cosmic Face Powder in Haze, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Stellar
Natasha Denona Blackest Black Eyeshadow Matte
Natasha Denona Blackest Black Eyeshadow Matte

Natasha Denona Blackest Black Eyeshadow Matte, $29; at Sephora

Photo: Natasha Denona
Vernon Francois Co-Wash Shampoo
Vernon Francois Co-Wash Shampoo

Vernon Francois Co-Wash Shampoo, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Vernon Francois
Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color Lipstick
Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color Lipstick

Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color Lipstick in Victory Red, $22; at Sephora

Photo: Bésame
Dr Roebuck’s Pure Face Moisturizer
Dr Roebuck’s Pure Face Moisturizer

Dr Roebuck’s Pure Face Moisturizer, $36; at Sephora

Photo: Dr Roebuck’s

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Apply Liquid Liner in 3 Ridiculously Easy Gifs

How to Apply Liquid Liner in 3 Ridiculously Easy Gifs
  • Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment
  • Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick
  • Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum
  • Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer
  • Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish-Ment Braids and Locs Spray
  • Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
  • Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque
  • Stellar Cosmic Face Powder
  • Natasha Denona Blackest Black Eyeshadow Matte
  • Vernon Francois Co-Wash Shampoo
  • Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color Lipstick
  • Dr Roebuck’s Pure Face Moisturizer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share