12 Best Illuminating Moisturizers for Glowing, Dewy Skin

12 Best Illuminating Moisturizers for Glowing, Dewy Skin

Best Illuminating Moisturizers
What’s more beautiful than glowing, dewy skin? There’s something incredibly mesmerizing about skin that looks like it’s been misted with happiness and lit from within by a candle. And though that iridescent, glimmering skin seems only reserved for Photoshopped magazine covers, we promise you when we say: You can easily get the glowing look at home, as long as you use the right products.

Enter: illuminating moisturizers, the byproduct of cramming the light of one-billion moons into a sheer, dewy moisturizer. Yes, your serums, masks and exfoliators are almost equally as awesome and important for your skin, but if you want a truly natural-looking glow, with none of the Kylie Jenner-level highlighting or strobing, then illuminating moisturizers are your new best friends.

allude bbt s15 024 12 Best Illuminating Moisturizers for Glowing, Dewy Skin

Luckily, these VIPs come in both tinted and untinted formulas, so you don’t need to give up your favorite face cream or foundation to get ridiculously perfect-looking, slept-on-a-beach-for-12-hours skin. And to get you started, we rounded up the absolute best illuminating moisturizers we guarantee will make your skin look 100 percent brighter and dewier than it was before.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint
Tinted

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint, 56; at Hourglass

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | Laura Mercier Tinted Illuminating Moisturizer
Tinted

Laura Mercier Tinted Illuminating Moisturizer, $45; at Laura Mercier

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | NARS Tinted Moisturizer
Tinted

NARS Tinted Moisturizer, $45; at Nars

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | GlamGlow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer
Tinted

GlamGlow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $49; at GlamGlow

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer
Tinted

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer, $30; at BareMinerals

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | 100% Pure BB Cream Shade 30 Radiance SPF 15
Tinted

100% Pure BB Cream Shade 30 Radiance SPF 15, $41; at 100% Pure

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer
Untinted

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer, $110; at Tata Harper

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | e.l.f. Illuminating Moisturizer
Untinted

e.l.f. Illuminating Moisturizer, $8; at e.l.f.

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Radiance Lotion
Untinted

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Radiance Lotion, $33; at Fresh

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | boscia Tsubaki Glotion
Untinted

boscia Tsubaki Glotion, $38; at Boscia

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | Clinique Turnaround™ Daytime Revitalizing Moisturizer in Golden Glow
Untinted

Clinique Turnaround™ Daytime Revitalizing Moisturizer in Golden Glow, $39; at Clinique

STYLECASTER | Best Illuminating Moisturizers | Kiel's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator
Untinted

Kiel's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator, $38; at Kiel's

