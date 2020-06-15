Sleek Facial Ice Rollers to De-Puff, Soothe, & Refine

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to de-puffing a swollen face—whether from eating excess salt the prior evening at dinner or from seasonal allergies—the best tried-and-true method is treating your skin to some good old fashioned ice therapy. Icing your face offers a slew of complexion-enhancing benefits, from reducing swelling, calming redness, and shrinking the appearance of enlarged pores. Sure, you dunk your head in a bucket of icy water or dig through your freezer to find a bag of frozen vegetables, but while they do the trick, neither of these options are exactly comfortable. I mean, no one wants to risk getting frostbite on their hands and face in the name of beauty (at least, I assume, anyway).

You’ve likely heard of jade rollers and other facial massagers, touted for their ability to stimulate blood flow to the skin’s surface, giving your facial frame a more defined, contoured look, while also helping to promote lymphatic drainage. While you can certainly keep these beauty tools in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, facial ice rollers are a much better option because they’re usually designed with a high-quality metal or an encased gel surface, which helps to keep the surface nice and cool—even when the gadget comes in contact with your face’s warmer body temperature.

The best part? These ice rollers work to de-swell and de-puff in just minutes, giving you instant results when you’re in need of a quick fix. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite anti-puff ice rollers to try for yourself.

1. Esarora Facial Ice Roller

Not only does this handy ice rollers combat facial puffiness, but it also helps to tighten the appearance of enlarged pores, soothe redness and irritation, and even soothe a fresh sunburn.

2. Kitsch Ice Roller

This facial roller is designed with a premium stainless steel surface, allowing the tool to retain its coolness while you massage your skin. This cooling and calming facial tool is also great for reducing undereye swelling.

3. Gyothrig Ice Roller

This deluxe ice roller is designed with an easy-to-grip and ergonomic handle, as well as an encased surface to help the tool retain its temperature for the maximum effect.