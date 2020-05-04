Hyaluronic Acid Serums For Bouncy Supermodel-Like Skin

Acids are an excellent chemical exfoliant that can help to fade dark spots, soften the appearance of lines, combat texture, and the list goes on and on. While technically classified as an acid, Hyaluronic Acid doesn’t actually exfoliate, but it does help your skin retain moisture and plumpness, which can help address excess dryness and reduce the look of fine lines. It’s a great ingredient to use in conjunction with harsher exfoliants and retinoids as well because its moisturizing properties help counteract irritation, redness, and excessive dryness we expect to deal with when using retinol, AHA’s and BHA’s (Salicylic Acid).

But while HA skincare doesn’t pose a risk for irritation and peeling like some of its harsher peers do, that doesn’t mean that it’s not an effective anti-ager. In fact, hyaluronic acid was one of the first injectables used in dermal fillers (i.e. face and lip injections) and still remains one of the most commonly used. Of course, applying the gentle acid topically is certainly not going to give you the result of an in-office appointment, but it will help your skin retain a taught plump and hydrated appearance. Frankly, it’s one of the rate active ingredients that works its complexion-boosting magic on just about every skin type without causing side effects—even super sensitive and reactive skin types. Is HA missing from your current skincare lineup? Scroll through to check out some of our favorite effective and affordable formulas to try for yourself.

1. L'Oreal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Infused with 1.5 percent hyaluronic acid, this anti-aging serum lifts, contours, and hydrates the skin without causing any irritation or over-drying. The ultra-pure formula helps the skin retain adequate moisture levels all day long while giving the face an instantly plumped appearance.

2. ArtNaturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This natural hyaluronic acid serum helps boost collagen levels, which helps to promote balanced moisture levels in the skin and boosts luminosity. This multi-purpose serum also helps to protect skin against free radical damage and environmental stressors that contribute to premature aging

3. Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This 100 percent pure hyaluronic acid serum boosts moisture levels and retains hydration without leaving the skin feeling oily or greasy. It’s also a completely clean formula and is free of parabens, synthetic dyes, and other irritating chemicals.