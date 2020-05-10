There’s a Reason Old-School Hot Rollers Are Making a Comeback

Sure, hot rollers may remind you of the olden days and old Hollywood glam, but there’s a reason why they were the gold standard heat styling tool for decades before the curling iron eventually took their place. The voluminous, bouncy, kind of loose, (while somehow, simultaneously looking polished) curl-wave hybrid you can achieve with hot rollers is truly unmatched when compared to similar curling tools in this arena. This distinctive and totally covetable look you can attain with hot rollers is precisely why the old fashion hair tools are making a major comeback as of late.

Aside from the texture and effortless waves, hot rollers can also be your best friend for those mornings when you want to do your hair but have pressed the snooze button one too many times. Simply apply them when you rise, and continue on with your morning routine while they work their magic on their own. And, if that weren’t enough to convince you that you need to invest in some hot rollers of your own STAT, they’re also less damaging to your hair than curling irons and hair straighteners (though you do still want to use a heat protectant before you apply them). Read on to check out some of our favorite hot roller sets to try for yourself.

1. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter

This set of ceramic, velvet-soft hair rollers in a variety of different sizes (six small, six medium, and eight large).give you salon-quality volume and bounce right from the comfort of your own home. Best of all, these damage-minimizing rollers use far-infrared heat which prevents hot spots and enhances shine.

2. Conair Compact Hot Rollers

This complete hair roller set comes with twenty tangle-free rollers in a range of different sizes (eight small, six medium and six large), along with twenty color-coded clips to gently fasten them to your hair. It also features a light-up sign to indicate when the rollers are hot enough to use.

3. Remington Ionic Conditioning Hair Setter

Designed with a premium thermal wax core and advanced ionic heat functionality, this hot roller set gives you long-lasting and frizz-free volume without causing breakage. They also feature an exclusive J-shaped clip that allows for better security and less creasing.