Get Crafty: The Best Home Nail Art Kits

One of our favorite activities is perfecting the art of the perfect manicure. While we’re fans of heading to the salon and letting a professional work her magic, we’re also pretty excited about a DIY mani in front of the TV on weekends. Which of course leads us to our favorite DIY project: nail art.
In an effort to achieve the not-so-boring mani, we’ve rounded up our favorite nail art kits for endless manicure possibilities. From pens to appliques to polishes and pearls, it’s time to get crafty and try some not-so-basic manis this weekend.
More Nail Art Recommendations On Beauty High:
Nail Art: Everything You Need to Know for Gorgeous Nail Designs
Zooey Deschanel is Releasing Her Own Nail Stickers
10 Things That Are Bound to Happen Every Time You Paint Your Nails
10 Wedding Manicures and Which Nail Polishes to Use
These kits are guaranteed to make nail art a bit easier to DIY.
We love the whole 3D manicure look, particularly when its a jet-black nail polish covered in tonal pearls. Rich, luxe, amazing - the perfect nail art look.
NYX Cosmetics Precious Pearls, $9.99, nyxcosmetics.com
We love this dual-ended polish for a space-age manicure on the fly. The deep cream base polish is the perfect backdrop for the holographic glitter top coat, creating the perfect look-at-me mani.
Revlon Nail Art Moon Candy Nail Enamel, $6.48, walmart.com
You'll need to clean up any rough edges to ensure a perfectly-polished mani-pedi, and this precise pen does the trick. Plus, the strawberry scent is super girly and nice compared to most polish removers.
NPW Strawberry Nail Corrector Pen, $6, nordstrom.com
Feeling a little bored with regular polish? Get crafty with this kit, which includes two glitter-filled puffers, fifty studs, a nail art applicator, and a protective sealant. That should take your mani to a whole new level.
Elegant Touch Nail Art Glitter & Stud Kit, $9.99, ulta.com
Honestly, chalkboard paint is the most fun thing in the world, so it stands to reason that a chalkboard manicure has endless possibilities for custom nails. We're completely obsessed with this kit, but be warned - it's meant for special occasions, not long-lasting events!
Ciate Chalkboard Manicure, $25, sephora.com
If you're going to customize your nails, nail art pens are a must. These awesome pens deliver precise color and come in a lot of different hues. We love this set of essential colors as a basic starter set.
NPW Mini Nail Art Pens, $12, nordstrom.com
Ombre hair and dip-dyeing is uber popular, so why not dipped nails? We love these neon glitter powders for this reason, and they work on ANY nail color. Literally. Trust us, try them.
Julep Neon Nail Dips, $12, sephora.com
Aged cracked paint looks oh-so-cool on vintage furniture, and the effect of this crackle top coat brings the same magic to any basic nail polish. We also love that the illusion will stay put and doesn't flake off quickly into, say, your lunch.
Nails Inc. Special Effects Crackle Top Coat, $5, sephora.com
Nail embellishments were all the rage backstage at Fashion Week this season, so get a jump on the huge trend for Fall 2013 with Sephora's wide array of nail embellishment stickers. It's an added Wow Factor to any basic polish.
Sephora by OPI Nail Embellishment Stickers, $5, sephora.com
We love nail polish strips, particularly when they're in such cool designs as these. They go on in minutes, last as long as a regular manicure, and can be cut and combined with other polish strips for a "Frankenmani."
Sephora Collection Nail Patch Art, $5, sephora.com