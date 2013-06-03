Get Crafty: The Best Home Nail Art Kits

One of our favorite activities is perfecting the art of the perfect manicure. While we’re fans of heading to the salon and letting a professional work her magic, we’re also pretty excited about a DIY mani in front of the TV on weekends. Which of course leads us to our favorite DIY project: nail art.

In an effort to achieve the not-so-boring mani, we’ve rounded up our favorite nail art kits for endless manicure possibilities. From pens to appliques to polishes and pearls, it’s time to get crafty and try some not-so-basic manis this weekend.

More Nail Art Recommendations On Beauty High:

Nail Art: Everything You Need to Know for Gorgeous Nail Designs

Zooey Deschanel is Releasing Her Own Nail Stickers

10 Things That Are Bound to Happen Every Time You Paint Your Nails

10 Wedding Manicures and Which Nail Polishes to Use