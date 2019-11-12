Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Scroll To See More Images

Full disclosure: the mere thought of holiday shopping makes me want to hibernate until spring. Don’t get me wrong, I love getting festive. However, I married into a huge family (8 siblings and their spouses plus 20 nieces and nephews) so picking the perfect gift for each one of them can get time-consuming and expensive. Emphasis on the expensive. So this year I decided to shop for items that I know will not only be exciting, but very useful too. The best holiday skincare checks both of those boxes.

Everyone uses it and everyone needs it. For example, if you have a friend who is always pining for that lit-from-within glow, there’s plenty of vitamin C serums to choose from. And if your sister has fallen victim to a blemish-prone complexion, yep, there are spot treatments galore. And for the brother-in-law that doesn’t even use skincare, well, there’s always masks and hydrators that he might fall in love with after one use (fingers crossed).

So to ease my troubles (and yours), I went on the hunt for this season’s top skincare gifts for everyone on my list. And of course, I threw in a few for myself. Trust me, these finds are so good, you won’t need to request a gift receipt.

Drunk Elephant The Trunk 3.0

We’re starting big with this splurge-worthy skincare set. It’s a neon refrigerator filled with the brand’s 10 best-selling products…what’s not to love?

$450 at Sephora

Eve Lom Decadent Cleanser Gift Set

If they love a good moisturizer, they’ll surely love this four-piece cleanser set.

$195 at Eve Lom

SkinCeuticals Best Sellers Gift Set

Even with hundreds of skincare products stashed in my linen closet, I would love someone to gift me this trio of cult-favorites.

$334 at Skinceuticals

Peter Thomas Roth Mix, Mask and Hydrate

For the mask-lovers, here are six formulas that’ll take #SelfcareSunday to a new level.

$75 at Sephora

Eminence Organic Skincare Ageless Glow Trio

A clean beauty option that will not disappoint.

$120 at Dermstore

Sephora Collection Where is the Penguin? Mask Set

This box proves that there’s a mask for, well, everything. From lips to hands to feet, we consider this the gift of supple skin from head-to-toe.

$25 at Sephora

Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set

Don’t be fooled by the tiny packaging, these serums are like liquid gold.

$325 at Barbara Sturm

GlamGlow Selfie-Approved Cleanse and Glow Sheet Mask Trio

For the friend that doesn’t miss a selfie opportunity, GlamGlow created this trio of masks to make masking even more Insta-worthy.

$19 at Sephora

La Mer The Multitudes of Moisture

Not quite for your face, but this lip and hand duo is on my all-year-round wishlist.

$80 at La Mer

Kiehl’s Body Besties

Let’s not forget our body needs lovin’ too. That’s why this body scrub and moisturizer duo is a must.

$25 at Kiehl’s

Sunday Riley The Vault Collection

If you know someone struggling with problem skin, we highly suggest investing in this vault. It’s filled with Sunday Riley’s top-sellers that answer practically every skin condition you could imagine.

$445 at Dermstore

First Aid Beauty Age Defenders Kit

Because no one will complain about younger-looking skin.

$55 at Ulta

Clarisonic Bright + Glowing Skincare Set

If you have a friend that’s never tried the Clarisonic, please introduce them with this set. It’s got the face-cleansing tool we all love and a few It Cosmetics skin goodies to try.

$169 at Clarisonic

Olly Ultimate Beauty Kit

Apparently, this trio is a favorite of Kim K’s makeup artist so act fast because we’re expecting this to fly off shelves.

$40 at Olly

It Cosmetics Your Selfie-Ready Skincare

Another brand introductory set that’s great for someone who loves the brand or someone who’s never tried it.

$49 at Sephora

SK-II Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence

Every year, SK-II kills it with this beautifully decorated bottles of this cult-favorite essence. This colorful edition is our fave.

$235 at SK-II

Versed Twice As Nice Gift Set

This set comes with not one, but two serums and a facial massager all for under $20.

$17 at Target

Revive Radiance Collection

Who doesn’t love experimenting with luxury skincare? My point exactly.

$405 at Neiman Marcus

Boscia The Gift of Whoa: A boscia Oddly Satisfying Kit

A wallet-friendly option with a foot peel and charcoal strips to remove blackheads and excess oil.

$25 at Sephora

The Beauty Chef The Glow Kit

For the sister (or cousin) that’s obsessed with wellness shots and potions, this collagen-infused kit is all about starting healthy skin from within.

$79 at The Beauty Chef

Fresh Skincare Champs

Packed with all the essentials: Cleanser, moisturizer, mask and eye cream, this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

$60 at Fresh

Ren Clean Skincare Get The Glow

Another clean beauty option that’s all about that lit-from-within glow.

$25 at Sephora

Bloomeffects Double Dutch Kit

Jade rollers are still a hot comodity and pairing it with a skin-purifying mask makes it even more inticing.

$55 at Bloomeffects

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion

You can never go wrong with one of the Bath & Body Works seasonal scented lotions.

$17 at Bath & Body Works

Summer Fridays Merry & Brighter

Prepare to see this insta-famous brand’s holiday offering all over your feed this winter. It’s one of our top picks for the holidays.

$64 at Sephora

L’Occitane Nourishing Shea Butter Collection

Kiss that dry winter skin goodbye with this rich shea-butter giftset.

$79 at L’Occitane

Dr. Hauschka Softening Body Care Set

If you know someone who can’t get enough of hydrating oils? Add this to cart now.

$30 at Dr. Hauschka

Ahava Naturally Pure Mud Trio

A soap, foot cream, and hand cream all formulated with dead sea mud and other natural moisturizers.

$49 at Ulta

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Bye-bye clogged pores. This at-home tool clears out pores and infuses your skincare products deeper into the skin for your healthiest skin yet.

$99 at Sephora

Jo Malone Hand Cream Collection

Winter might be the only season where hand cream is giftable and this luxurious pick is an editor fave.

$60 at Jo Malone

Tatcha Brightening Secrets

Prepare for a winter glow with these radiance-boosting picks.

$175 at Tatcha

Proactiv Holiday Glow Kit, Kendall’s Faves

If these products helped Kendall get a clearer complexion, we’ll happily slather these all over our faces.

$38 at Ulta

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Try Me Kit

True story, I’ve never met someone who doesn’t love this exofliator so it’s a guaranteed win in my book.

$35 at Kate Somerville

Tata Harper Limited Edition Jumbo Resurfacing Mask

If you’re a true beauty junkie, you know and love the holidays for the jumbo-sized editions of our favorite skincare products like this one.

$150 at Tata Harper

Algenist Weekender Kit

Perfect for holiday travels, these pint-sized skincare goodies will keep your complexion intact on-the-go.

$95 at Sephora

Glossier Body Hero Duo

This millennial pink oil wash and body cream duo are almost too cute to use.

$35 at Glossier

Patchology All Is Bright

You can’t have a solid skincare routine without giving your eyes some TLC. Thankfully this mask and eye patch giftable set takes care of that.

$18 at Ulta

Kopari Wrapped in Coconut

Is there even one person on this planet that doesn’t love coconut oil? Keep thinking, I’ll wait.

$32 at Sephora

Target Beauty Mattifying and Pore Refining Bubbling Sheet Mask

On a budget? No problem. This Target mask set will please gift-getters of all ages.

$8 at Target

Saturday Skin No Bad Days Set

If these skin-healthy finds will ensure only good days, I’m snagging one of these for myself.

$39 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.