Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Andrea Jordan
Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Full disclosure: the mere thought of holiday shopping makes me want to hibernate until spring. Don’t get me wrong, I love getting festive. However, I married into a huge family (8 siblings and their spouses plus 20 nieces and nephews) so picking the perfect gift for each one of them can get time-consuming and expensive. Emphasis on the expensive. So this year I decided to shop for items that I know will not only be exciting, but very useful too. The best holiday skincare checks both of those boxes.

Everyone uses it and everyone needs it. For example, if you have a friend who is always pining for that lit-from-within glow, there’s plenty of vitamin C serums to choose from. And if your sister has fallen victim to a blemish-prone complexion, yep, there are spot treatments galore. And for the brother-in-law that doesn’t even use skincare, well, there’s always masks and hydrators that he might fall in love with after one use (fingers crossed).

So to ease my troubles (and yours), I went on the hunt for this season’s top skincare gifts for everyone on my list. And of course, I threw in a few for myself. Trust me, these finds are so good, you won’t need to request a gift receipt.

trunk us standard8 2000px 300dpi 08.20.2019 Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Drunk Elephant.

Drunk Elephant The Trunk 3.0

We’re starting big with this splurge-worthy skincare set. It’s a neon refrigerator filled with the brand’s 10 best-selling products…what’s not to love?

$450 at Sephora

 

decadent cleanser gift set v1 Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Eve Lom.

Eve Lom Decadent Cleanser Gift Set

If they love a good moisturizer, they’ll surely love this four-piece cleanser set.

$195 at Eve Lom

best sellers gift set skinceuticals Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Skinceuticals.

SkinCeuticals Best Sellers Gift Set

Even with hundreds of skincare products stashed in my linen closet, I would love someone to gift me this trio of cult-favorites.

$334 at Skinceuticals

peter thomas roth mix mask hydrate 1 Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth Mix, Mask and Hydrate

For the mask-lovers, here are six formulas that’ll take #SelfcareSunday to a new level.

$75 at Sephora

eminenence dermstore exclusive ageless glow 3 piece Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Eminence.

Eminence Organic Skincare Ageless Glow Trio

A clean beauty option that will not disappoint.

$120 at Dermstore

sephora penguin collection Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Sephora.

Sephora Collection Where is the Penguin? Mask Set

This box proves that there’s a mask for, well, everything. From lips to hands to feet, we consider this the gift of supple skin from head-to-toe.

$25 at Sephora

barbara sturm discovery set Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Barbara Sturm.

Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set

Don’t be fooled by the tiny packaging, these serums are like liquid gold.

$325 at Barbara Sturm

glamglow selfie set Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

GlamGlow.

GlamGlow Selfie-Approved Cleanse and Glow Sheet Mask Trio

For the friend that doesn’t miss a selfie opportunity, GlamGlow created this trio of masks to make masking even more Insta-worthy.

$19 at Sephora

la mer the multitudes of moisture the hand treatment the lip balm set.jpg Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

La Mer.

La Mer The Multitudes of Moisture

Not quite for your face, but this lip and hand duo is on my all-year-round wishlist.

$80 at La Mer

kiehl since 1851 body besties set Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Kiehl’s.

Kiehl’s Body Besties

Let’s not forget our body needs lovin’ too. That’s why this body scrub and moisturizer duo is a must.

$25 at Kiehl’s

sunday riley the vault collection 10 piece Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley The Vault Collection

If you know someone struggling with problem skin, we highly suggest investing in this vault. It’s filled with Sunday Riley’s top-sellers that answer practically every skin condition you could imagine.

$445 at Dermstore

fab age defenders kit Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

First Aid Beauty.

First Aid Beauty Age Defenders Kit

Because no one will complain about younger-looking skin.

$55 at Ulta

mia smart it cosmetics glowing skin 1 Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Clarisonic.

Clarisonic Bright + Glowing Skincare Set

If you have a friend that’s never tried the Clarisonic, please introduce them with this set. It’s got the face-cleansing tool we all love and a few It Cosmetics skin goodies to try.

$169 at Clarisonic

ultimate beauty kit Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Olly.

Olly Ultimate Beauty Kit

Apparently, this trio is a favorite of Kim K’s makeup artist so act fast because we’re expecting this to fly off shelves.

$40 at Olly

it cosmetics your selfie ready skincare box and products shot 1 Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

It Cosmetics.

It Cosmetics Your Selfie-Ready Skincare

Another brand introductory set that’s great for someone who loves the brand or someone who’s never tried it.

$49 at Sephora

sk ii fte le fantasista blue bottle Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

SK-II.

SK-II Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence

Every year, SK-II kills it with this beautifully decorated bottles of this cult-favorite essence. This colorful edition is our fave.

$235 at SK-II

Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Versed.

Versed Twice As Nice Gift Set

This set comes with not one, but two serums and a facial massager all for under $20.

$17 at Target

revive radiance collection Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Revive.

 Revive Radiance Collection

Who doesn’t love experimenting with luxury skincare? My point exactly.

$405 at Neiman Marcus

boscia gift of whoa Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Boscia.

Boscia The Gift of Whoa: A boscia Oddly Satisfying Kit

A wallet-friendly option with a foot peel and charcoal strips to remove blackheads and excess oil.

$25 at Sephora

glow kit us Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

The Beauty Chef.

The Beauty Chef The Glow Kit

For the sister (or cousin) that’s obsessed with wellness shots and potions, this collagen-infused kit is all about starting healthy skin from within.

$79 at The Beauty Chef

fresh beauty goals set Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Fresh.

 

Fresh Skincare Champs

Packed with all the essentials: Cleanser, moisturizer, mask and eye cream, this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

$60 at Fresh

renskincare get the glow radiance gift set 12514389262378 1024x1024 Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Ren Skincare.

Ren Clean Skincare Get The Glow

Another clean beauty option that’s all about that lit-from-within glow.

$25 at Sephora

bloomeffects double dutch Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Bloomeffects.

Bloomeffects Double Dutch Kit

Jade rollers are still a hot comodity and pairing it with a skin-purifying mask makes it even more inticing.

$55 at Bloomeffects

bbw champagne toast shimmer body Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion

You can never go wrong with one of the  Bath & Body Works seasonal scented lotions.

$17 at Bath & Body Works

summer fridays merry brighter Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Summer Fridays.

Summer Fridays Merry & Brighter

Prepare to see this insta-famous brand’s holiday offering all over your feed this winter. It’s one of our top picks for the holidays.

$64 at Sephora

shea collection Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

L’Occitane.

L’Occitane Nourishing Shea Butter Collection

Kiss that dry winter skin goodbye with this rich shea-butter giftset.

$79 at L’Occitane

dr hauschka body set Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Dr. Hauschka. 

Dr. Hauschka Softening Body Care Set

If you know someone who can’t get enough of hydrating oils? Add this to cart now.

$30 at Dr. Hauschka

ahava naturallypuremudtrio Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Ahava.

Ahava Naturally Pure Mud Trio

A soap, foot cream, and hand cream all formulated with dead sea mud and other natural moisturizers.

$49 at Ulta

dermaflash dermapore Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Dermaflash.

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Bye-bye clogged pores. This at-home tool clears out pores and infuses your skincare products deeper into the skin for your healthiest skin yet.

$99 at Sephora

hand cream collection Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Jo Malone.

Jo Malone Hand Cream Collection

Winter might be the only season where hand cream is giftable and this luxurious pick is an editor fave.

$60 at Jo Malone

tatcha brightening secrets box products Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Tatcha. 

Tatcha Brightening Secrets

Prepare for a winter glow with these radiance-boosting picks.

$175 at Tatcha

kendalls faves kit Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Ulta.

Proactiv Holiday Glow Kit, Kendall’s Faves

If these products helped Kendall get a clearer complexion, we’ll happily slather these all over our faces.

$38 at Ulta

kate somerville exfolikate Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Kate Somerville.

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Try Me Kit

True story, I’ve never met someone who doesn’t love this exofliator so it’s a guaranteed win in my book.

$35 at Kate Somerville

tata harper jumbo mask Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Tata Harper.

Tata Harper Limited Edition Jumbo Resurfacing Mask

If you’re a true beauty junkie, you know and love the holidays for the jumbo-sized editions of our favorite skincare products like this one.

$150 at Tata Harper

algenist theweekender kit Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Algenist.

Algenist Weekender Kit

Perfect for holiday travels, these pint-sized skincare goodies will keep your complexion intact on-the-go.

$95 at Sephora

glossier body hero duo Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Glossier.

Glossier Body Hero Duo

This millennial pink oil wash and body cream duo are almost too cute to use.

$35 at Glossier

 

patchology all is bright Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Patchology.

Patchology All Is Bright

You can’t have a solid skincare routine without giving your eyes some TLC. Thankfully this mask and eye patch giftable set takes care of that.

$18 at Ulta  

kopari wrapped in coconut Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Kopari.

 Kopari Wrapped in Coconut

Is there even one person on this planet that doesn’t love coconut oil? Keep thinking, I’ll wait.

$32 at Sephora

target beauty mattifying and pore refining bubbling sheet mask 7.99 Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Target.

Target Beauty Mattifying and Pore Refining Bubbling Sheet Mask

On a budget? No problem. This Target mask set will please gift-getters of all ages.

$8 at Target

screen shot 2019 11 06 at 12.09.59 pm Holiday Gifts for That Person Always Looking for the Perfect Moisturizer

Saturday Skin.

Saturday Skin No Bad Days Set

If these skin-healthy finds will ensure only good days, I’m snagging one of these for myself.

$39 at Sephora

