40 Holiday Gifts for the Person Who Secretly Wants to Be a YouTuber

You probably have a friend or co-worker or cousin (you get my drift) who is constantly talking about their YouTube channel; correction: their hypothetical YouTube channel. And since you’re such a supportive friend, you encourage them to do it because either A) they’re actually an under-the-radar makeup maestro or B) they have plenty ambition but still have some um, well, growing, to do in the skills department. Either way, we’d like to assume they would be obsessed with this year’s best holiday makeup.
When it comes to gifting a budding beauty guru who lives and breathes makeup, snagging any ol’ lipstick or highlighter is not going to cut it. Think about it, they already have dozens of lipsticks, countless eyeshadow palettes and let’s not even begin to talk about the mascara collection they’ve probably accrued. Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We know holiday shopping can be super overwhelming with hundreds of giftable sets on shelves. And if you don’t have a plan, you can feel defeated before you even walk into the store (or click on the website). So to make your life a bit easier and keep the season of gift-giving light and airy, we rounded up the must-have, top-notch, best-on-the-market makeup finds this holiday season has to offer.
We’re talking limited-edition palettes, best-selling glow getters and get this…a year’s worth of great sex (more on that below). Keep scrolling to see our top 40 makeup gifts for this year’s holiday shopping. Because this year, we don’t plan on being that person frantically shopping on Christmas Eve. Can I get an amen?!
Kevyn Aucoin Exclusive Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator Kit
This trio of illuminators makes that lit-from-within glow more attainable than ever.
$63 at Dermstore
Urban Decay Honey Pot Set
Your makeup-loving bestie will adore this holiday set. It’s stocked with a cult-favorite primer, exclusive mini palette, eye pencil and a honey-scented setting spray.
$59 at Ulta
Kat Von D Trooper Black Eyeliner Obsession
There’s no such thing as too many eyeliners if creating makeup looks is your full-time job.
$88 at Sephora
Lorac x Rachel Zoe Hollywood Glamour Mini Palette in Effortless Glamour
Infused with certified diamonds, the texture of the rich pigments is so luxurious. And the adorable compact is super chic, too.
$15 at Ulta
Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick Cashmere in #512 Red Passion
This luxurious lipstick glides on like pure silk (or should I say cashmere?) and the matte-red finish is gorgeous.
$65 at Clé de Peau
NYX Love Lust Disco Glitter Vault
We all have a glitter-obsessed friend and, well, this glitter vault was practically made for them.
$30 at NYX Cosmetics
Beautyblender The Jewel Box Mystery Sponge
This ornament-shaped gift is all about the element of surprise. Unwrap to reveal a mystery shade of this must-have beauty applicator.
$20 at Sephora
NARS All Access PowerMatte Lip Pigment Set
This red sequined pouch is filled with a trio of lippies that you’ll want to swipe on every.single.day.
$45 at NARS
Pat McGrath Labs ChromaLuxe Hi-Lite Cream Highlighter in Astral Blue Star
Leave it up to the Queen of makeup, Pat McGrath, to drop this ethereal, frosted-blue highlighter you can apply to the face or lids.
$30 at Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set
RiRi knew we couldn’t settle for just one gloss so she created this mini 5-piece set that will give your pout major sheen.
$42 at Sephora
Patrick Ta Major Glow On The Go
Consider this your answer to that red carpet glow you’ve been lusting after all year long.
$35 at Sephora
Nudestix Rose Gold Palette
We’ll never fall out of love with rose gold. Trust us, you’ll be swiping on these brown, gold and rosy-hued shadow chubbies until the very last drop.
$59 at Sephora
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick Mini Set
Let’s just say the recipient of this lippie set is 100 percent guaranteed to squeal.
$50 at Sephora
Bobbi Brown Luxe Liquid Lip Rich Lustre in Gold Star
Is there a better time of year to sport a gilded lip color? We think not.
$37 at Bobbi Brown
Sephora Collection Igloo Palace Blockbuster Set
Gift someone over 100 shades for their eyes, lips and face all encased in a portable igloo for under $50…major steal.
$40 at Sephora
Anastasia Beverly Hills Best Brows Ever Kit
In order to be a most-watched Youtuber, practically perfect brows are essential and this kit makes grooming, shaping and defining your brows a cinch.
$30 at Sephora
Buxom Bold Bling™ Plumping Lip Gloss Set
Three best-selling shades of lip polish that coat, hydrate and plump lips without being sticky or drying.
$16 at Buxom Cosmetics
Natasha Denona Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette
Natasha Denona never ceases to amaze us with her super pigmented, creamy eyeshadow palettes. We are adding the newest addition to our holiday wishlist.
$129 at Sephora
YSL Beauty x Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in Wolf’s Red
If Zoe Kravitz helped create this true red lipstick, we’re grabbing it stat.
$38 at YSL Beauty
elf Cosmetics Candy Cane 7-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set
This adorable pink-striped brush set is not only a cute addition to any vanity, but it’s also a wallet-friendly gift every beauty girl will love.
$15 at elf Cosmetics
Chanel Gloss in 3
So chic, so classic, so on our wishlist.
$92 at Chanel
Violet Voss Sparkling Cherry Limeade Palette
Sure, you may not sport these neon shadows every day, but they sure are fun for experimenting and adding pops of color.
$18 at Sephora
Tom Ford Lip Color Mini Set
This mini lipstick set comes with five super-wearable shades that compliment any skin tone.
$75 at Tom Ford
Colourpop Birds of A Feather
Add a dash of color to your makeup routine with this plum-colored trio. It includes two eyeliners and one mascara all in the seasonally-appropriate hue.
$18 at Colourpop
Ulta Foundation Match Mixer
We all know the struggle of finding a perfectly matched foundation shade. These mixing drops help adjust the color of your base until it perfectly blends in with your complexion.
$18 at Ulta
Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Holiday Eyeshadow
We are loving the colors Kylie chose for her holiday-edition palette. We’ve especially got our eyes on Kandy Heart and Pray for Snow.
$44 at Ulta
Benefit Cosmetics Together at Lash Mascara Trio
Three cult-favorite, best-selling mascaras to mix and match or use alone for your most dramatic flutter yet.
$38 at Ulta
MAC Cosmetics #70 Lash Starring You
These falsies will be the talk of your holiday parties…they’re that good.
$17 at MAC Cosmetics
Too Faced Another Year of Great Sex
Filled with four mascaras and two eyeliners for a year’s worth of sexy eyes.
$75 at Sephora
KKW Glam Bible Bundle
And the church said “amen” to this multiuse bundle of everyday essentials.
$162 at KKW Beauty
Marc Jacobs Highliner Liquid Eyeliner in Glamaroon
Mastering your liner looks just became way easier with this liquid formula.
$27 at Sephora
Christian Louboutin Rouge Lip Colour Collection
Definitely a splurge, but look at it. It’s almost too pretty to use, but we’re not judging if you decide to frame it instead.
$270 at Christian Louboutin
Guerlain Goldenland Météorites Highlighting Powder Pearls
There’s something about these shimmering pearls that make luminous skin even more desirable.
$65 at Sephora
It Cosmetics IT’s Your Eye-Opening Superpowers
Transform your peepers with this eye cream, mascara and brow set. And trust us, these formulas are top-notch.
$26 at Sephora
Target Beauty Give It A Wink Cosmetic Kit
On a budget? No worries. This six-piece set of top-selling drugstore mascaras will surely impress.
$15 at Target
Ruby + Cash Leather Makeup Bag & Organizer
Now that you’re swimming in new makeup goodies, you need a stylish bag to store it all in. Enter in this gilded number.
$5 at Target
Lipstick Queen Party Favor Shade Shifter Duo
A shade-shifting lipstick duo means completely unique lipstick shades for all.
$18 at Ulta
Hourglass Vegan Travel Brush Set
Sure, this is an investment, but these brushes are totally worth the splurge. Each brush is made with PETA-approved Taklon bristles and the travel case makes it easy to touch-up on the go.
$320 at Hourglass Cosmetics
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Star Highlighter
Snagging this champagne highlighter may earn you some brownie points…yes, it’s that good.
$45 at Charlotte Tilbury
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.