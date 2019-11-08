40 Holiday Gifts for the Person Who Secretly Wants to Be a YouTuber

Scroll To See More Images

You probably have a friend or co-worker or cousin (you get my drift) who is constantly talking about their YouTube channel; correction: their hypothetical YouTube channel. And since you’re such a supportive friend, you encourage them to do it because either A) they’re actually an under-the-radar makeup maestro or B) they have plenty ambition but still have some um, well, growing, to do in the skills department. Either way, we’d like to assume they would be obsessed with this year’s best holiday makeup.

When it comes to gifting a budding beauty guru who lives and breathes makeup, snagging any ol’ lipstick or highlighter is not going to cut it. Think about it, they already have dozens of lipsticks, countless eyeshadow palettes and let’s not even begin to talk about the mascara collection they’ve probably accrued. Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We know holiday shopping can be super overwhelming with hundreds of giftable sets on shelves. And if you don’t have a plan, you can feel defeated before you even walk into the store (or click on the website). So to make your life a bit easier and keep the season of gift-giving light and airy, we rounded up the must-have, top-notch, best-on-the-market makeup finds this holiday season has to offer.

We’re talking limited-edition palettes, best-selling glow getters and get this…a year’s worth of great sex (more on that below). Keep scrolling to see our top 40 makeup gifts for this year’s holiday shopping. Because this year, we don’t plan on being that person frantically shopping on Christmas Eve. Can I get an amen?!

Kevyn Aucoin Exclusive Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator Kit

This trio of illuminators makes that lit-from-within glow more attainable than ever.

$63 at Dermstore

Urban Decay Honey Pot Set

Your makeup-loving bestie will adore this holiday set. It’s stocked with a cult-favorite primer, exclusive mini palette, eye pencil and a honey-scented setting spray.

$59 at Ulta

Kat Von D Trooper Black Eyeliner Obsession

There’s no such thing as too many eyeliners if creating makeup looks is your full-time job.

$88 at Sephora

Lorac x Rachel Zoe Hollywood Glamour Mini Palette in Effortless Glamour

Infused with certified diamonds, the texture of the rich pigments is so luxurious. And the adorable compact is super chic, too.

$15 at Ulta

Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick Cashmere in #512 Red Passion

This luxurious lipstick glides on like pure silk (or should I say cashmere?) and the matte-red finish is gorgeous.

$65 at Clé de Peau

NYX Love Lust Disco Glitter Vault

We all have a glitter-obsessed friend and, well, this glitter vault was practically made for them.

$30 at NYX Cosmetics

Beautyblender The Jewel Box Mystery Sponge

This ornament-shaped gift is all about the element of surprise. Unwrap to reveal a mystery shade of this must-have beauty applicator.

$20 at Sephora

NARS All Access PowerMatte Lip Pigment Set

This red sequined pouch is filled with a trio of lippies that you’ll want to swipe on every.single.day.

$45 at NARS

Pat McGrath Labs ChromaLuxe Hi-Lite Cream Highlighter in Astral Blue Star

Leave it up to the Queen of makeup, Pat McGrath, to drop this ethereal, frosted-blue highlighter you can apply to the face or lids.

$30 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set

RiRi knew we couldn’t settle for just one gloss so she created this mini 5-piece set that will give your pout major sheen.

$42 at Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Glow On The Go

Consider this your answer to that red carpet glow you’ve been lusting after all year long.

$35 at Sephora

Nudestix Rose Gold Palette

We’ll never fall out of love with rose gold. Trust us, you’ll be swiping on these brown, gold and rosy-hued shadow chubbies until the very last drop.

$59 at Sephora

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick Mini Set

Let’s just say the recipient of this lippie set is 100 percent guaranteed to squeal.

$50 at Sephora

Bobbi Brown Luxe Liquid Lip Rich Lustre in Gold Star

Is there a better time of year to sport a gilded lip color? We think not.

$37 at Bobbi Brown

Sephora Collection Igloo Palace Blockbuster Set

Gift someone over 100 shades for their eyes, lips and face all encased in a portable igloo for under $50…major steal.

$40 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Best Brows Ever Kit

In order to be a most-watched Youtuber, practically perfect brows are essential and this kit makes grooming, shaping and defining your brows a cinch.

$30 at Sephora

Buxom Bold Bling™ Plumping Lip Gloss Set

Three best-selling shades of lip polish that coat, hydrate and plump lips without being sticky or drying.

$16 at Buxom Cosmetics

Natasha Denona Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette

Natasha Denona never ceases to amaze us with her super pigmented, creamy eyeshadow palettes. We are adding the newest addition to our holiday wishlist.

$129 at Sephora

YSL Beauty x Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in Wolf’s Red

If Zoe Kravitz helped create this true red lipstick, we’re grabbing it stat.

$38 at YSL Beauty

elf Cosmetics Candy Cane 7-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set

This adorable pink-striped brush set is not only a cute addition to any vanity, but it’s also a wallet-friendly gift every beauty girl will love.

$15 at elf Cosmetics

Chanel Gloss in 3

So chic, so classic, so on our wishlist.

$92 at Chanel

Violet Voss Sparkling Cherry Limeade Palette

Sure, you may not sport these neon shadows every day, but they sure are fun for experimenting and adding pops of color.

$18 at Sephora

Tom Ford Lip Color Mini Set

This mini lipstick set comes with five super-wearable shades that compliment any skin tone.

$75 at Tom Ford

Colourpop Birds of A Feather

Add a dash of color to your makeup routine with this plum-colored trio. It includes two eyeliners and one mascara all in the seasonally-appropriate hue.

$18 at Colourpop

Ulta Foundation Match Mixer

We all know the struggle of finding a perfectly matched foundation shade. These mixing drops help adjust the color of your base until it perfectly blends in with your complexion.

$18 at Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Holiday Eyeshadow

We are loving the colors Kylie chose for her holiday-edition palette. We’ve especially got our eyes on Kandy Heart and Pray for Snow.

$44 at Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Together at Lash Mascara Trio

Three cult-favorite, best-selling mascaras to mix and match or use alone for your most dramatic flutter yet.

$38 at Ulta

MAC Cosmetics #70 Lash Starring You

These falsies will be the talk of your holiday parties…they’re that good.

$17 at MAC Cosmetics

Too Faced Another Year of Great Sex

Filled with four mascaras and two eyeliners for a year’s worth of sexy eyes.

$75 at Sephora

KKW Glam Bible Bundle

And the church said “amen” to this multiuse bundle of everyday essentials.

$162 at KKW Beauty

Marc Jacobs Highliner Liquid Eyeliner in Glamaroon

Mastering your liner looks just became way easier with this liquid formula.

$27 at Sephora

Christian Louboutin Rouge Lip Colour Collection

Definitely a splurge, but look at it. It’s almost too pretty to use, but we’re not judging if you decide to frame it instead.

$270 at Christian Louboutin

Guerlain Goldenland Météorites Highlighting Powder Pearls

There’s something about these shimmering pearls that make luminous skin even more desirable.

$65 at Sephora

It Cosmetics IT’s Your Eye-Opening Superpowers

Transform your peepers with this eye cream, mascara and brow set. And trust us, these formulas are top-notch.

$26 at Sephora

Target Beauty Give It A Wink Cosmetic Kit

On a budget? No worries. This six-piece set of top-selling drugstore mascaras will surely impress.

$15 at Target

Ruby + Cash Leather Makeup Bag & Organizer

Now that you’re swimming in new makeup goodies, you need a stylish bag to store it all in. Enter in this gilded number.

$5 at Target

Lipstick Queen Party Favor Shade Shifter Duo

A shade-shifting lipstick duo means completely unique lipstick shades for all.

$18 at Ulta

Hourglass Vegan Travel Brush Set

Sure, this is an investment, but these brushes are totally worth the splurge. Each brush is made with PETA-approved Taklon bristles and the travel case makes it easy to touch-up on the go.

$320 at Hourglass Cosmetics

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Star Highlighter

Snagging this champagne highlighter may earn you some brownie points…yes, it’s that good.

$45 at Charlotte Tilbury

