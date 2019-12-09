StyleCaster
The Must-Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Andrea Jordan
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

We all have a thing. You know, the thing that either makes or breaks your look, mood and overall outlook on the day. And well, with all transparency, my thing is my hair. Rainy days stress me out because, um, frizz. Going a few days past my scheduled wash day definitely makes my morning routine less enjoyable. And having a styling fail after trying a new hair product? Yep, that just makes me angry. So I know I’m not alone in my excitement for this year’s best holiday hair gifts.

And since we all have a friend or relative that can definitely relate to the struggle, what better way to gift them this holiday season than with a mane-boosting set or styling tool? Not only will they actually use (and appreciate) your gift, but it might help them get through a rough hair day just when they need it (which makes you a hero in the end).

So to make your last-minute shopping more organized and care-free, we tracked down the best gift sets this season has to offer for hair that’s curly, straight, wavy, color-treated and everything in-between. And because we are so confident you (and your loved ones) will love them, we’ll be expecting a good report in the New Year.

revlon curls pink The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Revlon.

This wallet-friendly wand is too cute to pass up. We think it’s a great buy for that younger sibling who loves trying new styles.

Revlon Pro Curling Wand $25
allstarsset us angled The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

IGK.

A trio of travel-friendly dry shampoos that won’t disappoint.

IGK Flight Club Set $28
oribe gold lust collection 3 piece The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Oribe.

Help a friend with dry, damaged strands cleanse, conditioner and hydrate hair with this coveted line.

Oribe Gold Lust Collection $115
carols daughterhair milk rs lim The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Carol’s Daughter.

There isn’t a Carol’s Daughter product we don’t love, so getting four in a set is like getting gold.

Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Set $15
color wow glass hair essentials kit The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Dermstore.

Move over glass skin because glass hair is taking over. These products give hair sheen like you’ve never seen before and they protect color-treated strands, too.

Color Wow Glass Hair Kit $87
amika mighty mini dryer The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Amika.

This itty-bitty dryer is too cute for words and will fit perfectly in your gym bag or luggage.

amika Mini Dryer $60
bw scrunchielg pinkrose hires The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Beachwaver.

Whether you sport them in your hair or on your wrist, these velvet scrunchies are trending in a major way.

Beachwaver Velvet Scrunchies $5
briogeo The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Briogeo.

For the person who has no idea where to start with styling his or her tresses, this set of best-sellers has every product they need to create the perfect hair cocktail.

Briogeo Healthy Hair Game $39
dyson red case The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Dyson.

All in the name of luxury, we’re adding this limited-edition hair dryer to our wishlists, stat.

Dyson Supersonic Dryer $399
insvisibobbly slim trio The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Invisibobble.

There’s no such thing as too many hair ties and these double as arm candy.

Invisibobble That's Crackin' Trio $18
drybar double shot brush The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Drybar.

This hot tool is all you need to master your at-home blowout.

Drybar The Double Shot $150
kitsch chain pins The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Kitsch.

Sporting these bobby pins will add some sparkle to your holiday selfies.

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Bobby Pins $49
bumble air dry set The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Bumble and Bumble.

Missing those effortless summer waves? This trio will give hair that perfect air-dried body and movement, even in below-freezing temperatures.

Bb. Summer Style Set $29
tresemme shampoo and conditioner moisture rich style refresher gift pack 9.99 The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Target.

Hands down, one of our favorite hydrating collections we’re sure anyone would be thankful to receive.

TRESemme Repair and Protect Pack $10
rockin rose iron group 2 2100 The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

CHI.

If there are still people on the planet who haven’t owned a CHI flat iron (or two), we beg you to gift them this. It’s practically a must-have in life.

CHI Ceramic Iron $100
devacurl quit shampoo The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

DevaCurl.

Calling all curlfriends. This duo will have curly girls kicking traditional shampoo to the curb after just one use.

DevaCurl How To Quit Shampoo $35
not your mothers dry shampoo gift The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Not Your Mother’s.

A variety of dry shampoos for every occasion: adding texture, refreshing the scalp and adding body.

Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo $9
paul mitchell book of favorites holiday gift set The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Paul Mitchell.

A tried-and-true brand that will never disappoint. These top-sellers will keep your hair on point.

Paul Mitchell Book of Favorites $30
love beauty and planet body gift set coconut water and mimosa flower 9.99 1 The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Target.

This budget-friendly gift pack is perfect for the family member who’s dedicated to adopting a cleaner beauty routine.

Love Beauty & Planet Gift Set $11
myrefresh rosegold The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

My Identity.

We all have a friend that’s itching to color her hair but is too afraid to commit. Enter in: this color-depositing conditioner. It deposits a beautiful rose gold hue that washes out after 10 shampoos.

#MyIdentity Rose Gold Conditioner $21
strength and shine on the go styling kit The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

BioSilk.

Prepare for the shiniest, bounciest hair of your life with this travel set.

BioSilk Strength & Shine Kit $25
cantu salon size value kit 14.99 The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

Target.

What’s better than receiving your favorite shampoo and conditioner this holiday season? Receiving a jumbo edition of them instead.

Cantu Value Kit $15
t3 whirl trio The Must Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

T3.

For the friend who constantly changes their hair, this interchangeable curling wand is the only gift they’ll ever need.

T3 Whirl Trio Set $250
