The Must-Have Gifts for Anyone With #HairGoals on Their Holiday Wishlist

We all have a thing. You know, the thing that either makes or breaks your look, mood and overall outlook on the day. And well, with all transparency, my thing is my hair. Rainy days stress me out because, um, frizz. Going a few days past my scheduled wash day definitely makes my morning routine less enjoyable. And having a styling fail after trying a new hair product? Yep, that just makes me angry. So I know I’m not alone in my excitement for this year’s best holiday hair gifts.

And since we all have a friend or relative that can definitely relate to the struggle, what better way to gift them this holiday season than with a mane-boosting set or styling tool? Not only will they actually use (and appreciate) your gift, but it might help them get through a rough hair day just when they need it (which makes you a hero in the end).

So to make your last-minute shopping more organized and care-free, we tracked down the best gift sets this season has to offer for hair that’s curly, straight, wavy, color-treated and everything in-between. And because we are so confident you (and your loved ones) will love them, we’ll be expecting a good report in the New Year.

This wallet-friendly wand is too cute to pass up. We think it’s a great buy for that younger sibling who loves trying new styles.

A trio of travel-friendly dry shampoos that won’t disappoint.

Help a friend with dry, damaged strands cleanse, conditioner and hydrate hair with this coveted line.

There isn’t a Carol’s Daughter product we don’t love, so getting four in a set is like getting gold.

Move over glass skin because glass hair is taking over. These products give hair sheen like you’ve never seen before and they protect color-treated strands, too.

This itty-bitty dryer is too cute for words and will fit perfectly in your gym bag or luggage.

Whether you sport them in your hair or on your wrist, these velvet scrunchies are trending in a major way.

For the person who has no idea where to start with styling his or her tresses, this set of best-sellers has every product they need to create the perfect hair cocktail.

All in the name of luxury, we’re adding this limited-edition hair dryer to our wishlists, stat.

There’s no such thing as too many hair ties and these double as arm candy.

This hot tool is all you need to master your at-home blowout.

Sporting these bobby pins will add some sparkle to your holiday selfies.

Missing those effortless summer waves? This trio will give hair that perfect air-dried body and movement, even in below-freezing temperatures.

Hands down, one of our favorite hydrating collections we’re sure anyone would be thankful to receive.

If there are still people on the planet who haven’t owned a CHI flat iron (or two), we beg you to gift them this. It’s practically a must-have in life.

Calling all curlfriends. This duo will have curly girls kicking traditional shampoo to the curb after just one use.

A variety of dry shampoos for every occasion: adding texture, refreshing the scalp and adding body.

A tried-and-true brand that will never disappoint. These top-sellers will keep your hair on point.

This budget-friendly gift pack is perfect for the family member who’s dedicated to adopting a cleaner beauty routine.

We all have a friend that’s itching to color her hair but is too afraid to commit. Enter in: this color-depositing conditioner. It deposits a beautiful rose gold hue that washes out after 10 shampoos.

Prepare for the shiniest, bounciest hair of your life with this travel set.

What’s better than receiving your favorite shampoo and conditioner this holiday season? Receiving a jumbo edition of them instead.

For the friend who constantly changes their hair, this interchangeable curling wand is the only gift they’ll ever need.

