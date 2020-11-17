StyleCaster
Share

16 Easy, Yet Impressive Holiday Beauty Gifts For When You Just…Can’t

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Easy, Yet Impressive Holiday Beauty Gifts For When You Just…Can’t

by
16 Easy, Yet Impressive Holiday Beauty Gifts For When You Just…Can’t
Photo: Courtesy of retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

I go into every holiday season with the best intentions. With a reasonably doable budget in mind, I start brainstorming the best holiday beauty products each person on my list will love because it’s the category I know best. For example, my mother geeks every year over the latest buzzworthy perfume. My sister, on the other hand, prefers more practical gifts with lasting power, like a face moisturizer or winterproof body balm.

But without fail, I almost always end up letting my schedule get the best of me and eventually spend the days before my meeting family to grab whatever’s left at the mall or available via Amazon Prime. I know I’m not the only one who faces this inevitable debacle. Gifting can be a tricky beast, especially if you’re an overthinker who wants to get it right.

But sometimes—okay, more than sometimes—you just don’t have time for the stress and spontaneity last-minute shopping brings. If you’re in that “I just…can’t” mood and don’t want to be the person handing out gift cards, these holiday gift ideas are actually impressive and sure to satisfy a slew of people on your list.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Olive & June.

Olive & June Pedi System

This at-home pedicure system is a serious game-changer, and anyone who’s had to forgo their weekly appointments thanks to the pandemic will love you forever for giving them this genius gift.

Olive & June Pedi System $70
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty gift sets 2020

Courtesy of Pixi Beauty.

Pixi Beauty Best of Bright Holiday Gift Set

This festive gift set includes the cult-favorite Glow Tonic elixir, the Glow Mud Cleanser, and the Glow Mud Mask in deluxe travel sizes and super holiday-friendly packaging.

Pixi Beauty Holiday Gift Set $18
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Blue Mercury.

Blue Mercury Holiday Beauty Junkie Gift Set

Blue Mercury’s curated Beauty Junkie set includes some of their luxury best-sellers, including Creme de la Mer cream, Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, and Hourglass’s new mascara.

Blue Mercury Gift Set $199
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Boxy Charm.

Boxy Charm

Getting a Boxy Charm mailer with new products each month is literally the best gift that keeps on giving, and you can choose to gift a three month, six month or annual membership depending on your budget.

Boxy Charm $23+
buy it

 

STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejeweled Chest of Beauty Treasures

All I want for Christmas is you (hint, hint to any of my friends who may be reading this!).

Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar $200
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gift Set 2020

Courtesy of Natura Brasil.

Natura Brasil Holiday Hand Cream Trio

I’ve never needed hand cream as much as I have during 2020, and this luxe set makes the post-hand-washing ritual feel a bit more elevated.

Natura Hand Cream Trio $26
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Versed.

Versed The Big Chill Winter Unwind Gift Set

This winter-themed skincare set comes with three skin-calming products to soothe and renew dry and irritated skin.

Versed The Big Chill Set $16.99
buy it

 

STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Dyson.

Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Set

The ultimate luxury beauty gift if you have a little bit more a budget.

Dyson Gift Set $399
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Patrick Ta.

Patrick Ta Major Glow She’s Extra Kit

Not only is this duo packaged in ridiculously glitzy packaging, but this glow-boosting formula is also accompanied by a chic AF fan.

Patrick Ta Major Glow Duo $32
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Sephora.

Sephora Makeup Must-Haves Gift Set

This affordable gift set allows you to test out all of Sephora’s best-selling makeup products for just $50.

Sephora Makeup Gift Set $48
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gift Sets 2020

Courtesy of Dermelect.

Dermelect Ultimate Smooth Lip Kit

Give the gift of smooth and lineless lips with this two-piece anti-aging kit.

Dermelect Lip Kit $69
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of NxN.

NxN Oil Control Gift Set

This top-rated gift set is a serious game-changer for oily skin types, and the set comes pre-wrapped to save you time.

NxN Oil Control Set $33.50
buy it

 

Prismatic Pop Palette – PopBeauty

Courtesy of POPBeauty.

POPBeauty Prismatic Pop Highlight Palette

If you’re looking for a dazzling beauty gift on a budget, opt for a chic palette from POPBeauty’s charming collection.

POPBeauty Prismatic Palette $11.99
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gits 2020

Courtesy of Dashing Diva.

Dashing Diva Press-On Nail Holiday Kit

Pretty much everyone knows how obsessed I am with Dashing Diva’s innovative nail products, and now they’ve launched freakin’ cute holiday kits that are so affordable (and so perfect for quarantine manis).

Dashing Diva Holiday Set $22
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Lawless Beauty.

Lawless Beauty Annie’s Birthday Bundle

If the giftee in question on your list prefers clean beauty that doesn’t “f*ck around” this stellar trio is the perfect beauty gift that will definitely not disappoint.

Annies Birthday Bundle $59
buy it
STYLECASTER | Beauty Gifts 2020

Courtesy of Hourglass.

Hourglass Limited Edition Ambient Lighting Mini Palette

This limited-edition holiday drop features the brand’s best-selling ambient lighting in powders in one sleek and giftable gilded palette.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette $58
buy it

A version of this story was originally published in Nov 2019.

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share