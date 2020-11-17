16 Easy, Yet Impressive Holiday Beauty Gifts For When You Just…Can’t

Scroll To See More Images

I go into every holiday season with the best intentions. With a reasonably doable budget in mind, I start brainstorming the best holiday beauty products each person on my list will love because it’s the category I know best. For example, my mother geeks every year over the latest buzzworthy perfume. My sister, on the other hand, prefers more practical gifts with lasting power, like a face moisturizer or winterproof body balm.

But without fail, I almost always end up letting my schedule get the best of me and eventually spend the days before my meeting family to grab whatever’s left at the mall or available via Amazon Prime. I know I’m not the only one who faces this inevitable debacle. Gifting can be a tricky beast, especially if you’re an overthinker who wants to get it right.

But sometimes—okay, more than sometimes—you just don’t have time for the stress and spontaneity last-minute shopping brings. If you’re in that “I just…can’t” mood and don’t want to be the person handing out gift cards, these holiday gift ideas are actually impressive and sure to satisfy a slew of people on your list.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Olive & June Pedi System

This at-home pedicure system is a serious game-changer, and anyone who’s had to forgo their weekly appointments thanks to the pandemic will love you forever for giving them this genius gift.

Pixi Beauty Best of Bright Holiday Gift Set

This festive gift set includes the cult-favorite Glow Tonic elixir, the Glow Mud Cleanser, and the Glow Mud Mask in deluxe travel sizes and super holiday-friendly packaging.

Blue Mercury Holiday Beauty Junkie Gift Set

Blue Mercury’s curated Beauty Junkie set includes some of their luxury best-sellers, including Creme de la Mer cream, Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, and Hourglass’s new mascara.

Boxy Charm

Getting a Boxy Charm mailer with new products each month is literally the best gift that keeps on giving, and you can choose to gift a three month, six month or annual membership depending on your budget.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejeweled Chest of Beauty Treasures

All I want for Christmas is you (hint, hint to any of my friends who may be reading this!).

Natura Brasil Holiday Hand Cream Trio

I’ve never needed hand cream as much as I have during 2020, and this luxe set makes the post-hand-washing ritual feel a bit more elevated.

Versed The Big Chill Winter Unwind Gift Set

This winter-themed skincare set comes with three skin-calming products to soothe and renew dry and irritated skin.

Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Set

The ultimate luxury beauty gift if you have a little bit more a budget.

Patrick Ta Major Glow She’s Extra Kit

Not only is this duo packaged in ridiculously glitzy packaging, but this glow-boosting formula is also accompanied by a chic AF fan.

Sephora Makeup Must-Haves Gift Set

This affordable gift set allows you to test out all of Sephora’s best-selling makeup products for just $50.

Dermelect Ultimate Smooth Lip Kit

Give the gift of smooth and lineless lips with this two-piece anti-aging kit.

NxN Oil Control Gift Set

This top-rated gift set is a serious game-changer for oily skin types, and the set comes pre-wrapped to save you time.

POPBeauty Prismatic Pop Highlight Palette

If you’re looking for a dazzling beauty gift on a budget, opt for a chic palette from POPBeauty’s charming collection.

Dashing Diva Press-On Nail Holiday Kit

Pretty much everyone knows how obsessed I am with Dashing Diva’s innovative nail products, and now they’ve launched freakin’ cute holiday kits that are so affordable (and so perfect for quarantine manis).

Lawless Beauty Annie’s Birthday Bundle

If the giftee in question on your list prefers clean beauty that doesn’t “f*ck around” this stellar trio is the perfect beauty gift that will definitely not disappoint.

Hourglass Limited Edition Ambient Lighting Mini Palette

This limited-edition holiday drop features the brand’s best-selling ambient lighting in powders in one sleek and giftable gilded palette.

A version of this story was originally published in Nov 2019.