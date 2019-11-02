15 Easy, Yet Impressive Holiday Beauty Gifts For When You Just…Can’t

Scroll To See More Images

I go into every holiday season with the best intentions. With a totally doable budget in mind, I start brainstorming the best holiday beauty products each person on my list will love because it’s the category I know best. For example, my mother geeks every year over the latest buzzworthy perfume. My sister, on the other hand, prefers more practical gifts with lasting power, like a face moisturizer or winterproof body balm.

But without fail, I almost always end up letting my schedule get the best of me and eventually spend the days before my annual family gathering grabbing whatever’s left at the mall or available via Amazon Prime. I know I’m not the only one who faces this inevitable debacle. Gifting can be a tricky beast, especially if you’re an overthinker who wants to get it right.

But sometimes—okay, more than sometimes—you just don’t have time for the stress and spontaneity last-minute shopping brings. If you’re in that “I just…can’t” mood and don’t want to be the person handing out gift cards, these holiday sets are actually impressive and sure to satisfy a slew of people on your list.

Benefit Cosmetics BROW Superstars! Value Set

There are just a couple brands that are synonymous with flawless brows and Benefit is one of them. This year, their holiday offerings include this set of 6 full-size products that can be used alone or in combination to fill, shape, sculpt, and more: the Goof Proof Brow Pencil, Precisely, My Brow Pencil, 24-HR Brow Setter Invisible Shaping & Setting Gel, Gimme Brow+ Brow-Volumizing Fiber Gel, Ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Brow Color with Brush, and 3D BROWtones Subtle Brow-Enhancing Highlights.

$59 at Ulta

Apotheke Co. Holiday Votive Set

If you want inexpensive candles that are still luxurious, this Brooklyn-based brand just launched a set of sleek, minimally-designed votives inspired by classic holiday scents.

$46 at Apotheke Co.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hot Lips Charms

Tilbury’s lipsticks are renowned for their pigment payoff and long wear abilities, making these leopard print tubes a must-have for anyone who can’t leave the house without a little lip paint. The three colors included are JK Magic (pink nude), Amazing Amal (berry-pink), and Viva La Vergara (wine red).

$25 at Sephora

Clarisonic Mia Smart Skincare + Mario Badescu Holiday Gift Set

This Ulta-exclusive brings together two iconic brands and a slew of their cult favorite products for a major skincare moment that anyone will appreciate. It includes the Mia Smart cleansing tool and three Mario Badescu products: the Facial Spray Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea, Enzyme Cleansing Gel, and Seaweed Night Cream.

$169 at Ulta

DevaCurl How to Quit Shampoo: The Original Cleanse & Condition Curl Kit

If there’s a naturalista in your life who is ready to experiment with sulfate-free cleansing, this cost-efficient kit will keep her on track with the brand’s best-selling No-Poo, One Condition, and a DevaTowel Mini.

$35 at Ulta

Dr. Jart+ Cera-Care Experiment Kit

Adorable packaging aside, this supersize kit includes six of the brand’s products that can be used in combination as a daily routine, including the cult favorite Ceramidin Cream.

$50 at Sephora

Dyptique Advent Calendar

There’s luxury candles…and then there’s Diptyque candles. Simply put, no other brand does it better. If you (or someone you know) stan these sweet-smelling candles as much as I do, this advent calendar is a literal dream come true.

$425 at Diptyque Paris

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Gift Edition with Display Stand

When it comes to hot tools, Dyson is top of the food chain. This holiday set includes a sleek hair dryer and magnetic stand for displaying your hardware when house guests arrive.

$399 at Sephora

Fresh Beauty Evergreen Routine Gift Set

Suitable for all skin types, this skincare starter set includes some of the brand’s most popular products for healthy, clean skin: the Soy Face Cleanser, Rose Face Mask, Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer, Black Tea Firming and De-Puffing Eye Cream, and Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy in Translucent.

$69 at Sephora

Fur Bath Bundle

Your next night home is lit (literally), thanks to this luxurious bath and body set. It includes a hand-poured candle made in Brooklyn, NY’s Joya Studio and seaweed-encased beads filled with the brand’s celebrity-approved oil for the hair in your most intimate areas.

$65 at Fur

It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Must-Haves! 5-Piece Full-Size Brush Set + Luxe Travel Case

These aren’t your run of the mill makeup brushes. All five are custom-cut shapes made with plush, cruelty-free hair and come in a stylish millennial pink travel case. Tres chic!

$75 at It Cosmetics

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI Eyeshadow Palette – Midnight Sun

As of late, this is one of my favorite eyeshadow palettes for when I want to get fancy for a night out. McGrath’s shadows are the creamiest on the market and the colors are simply stunning. Consider this beautifully packaged palette a collector’s item.

$125 at Sephora

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Swarovski

When you really want to impress (and have an impressive budget, too), this classic scent housed in a bedazzled bottle is something you’ll want to display long after the perfume inside is finished.

$1,800 at Viktor & Rolf

YSL Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick

Whether you want just one tube or want to splurge on the entire collection, these celebrity-approved reds and neutrals are potential go-tos for the person who needs something bold and something for running errands.

$38 at Sephora

Soap & Glory Pink-credibly Pamperful

Unless your skin is highly sensitive to fragrance, I recommend adding at least one Soap & Glory product to your bathroom stash. My mother and I have been obsessed with the Righteous Butter for years and this bundle is a cost-efficient way to sample that and other favorites.

$15 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.